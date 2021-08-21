Script Flips as RailRiders Blanked

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Worcester Red Sox 2-0 on Saturday evening at Polar Park.

After the RailRiders flirted with no-hitters in each of their last two games, it was Worcester's Connor Seabold who took a no-hitter into the seventh inning on Saturday. With one out in the top of the seventh, Donny Sands singled on a sharp line drive to right field to break up the no-no.

For most of the day Deivi Garcia matched scoreless innings with Seabold, but faltered with two outs in the bottom of the fifth. Garcia (2-6) walked Tate Matheny and Danny Santana before being lifted in favor of Nick Nelson, who allowed a double to Jack Lopez to score both runners and give the WooSox a 2-0 lead.

Overall Garcia allowed only two hits and walked four while striking out seven in 4.2 innings. It was his highest strikeout total since he struck out nine against Rochester on July 20. Ron Marinaccio, Sal Romano and Reggie McClain all contributed scoreless innings of work for the RailRiders, and helped the staff strike out 14 in a combined four-hit effort.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre managed only the one hit in the game, the fewest the club has had in a contest this season. The RailRiders were shut out for the sixth time this season, but the second time in this series.

Sunday's regularly-scheduled contest at Worcester has been canceled due to the incoming Hurricane Henri. The RailRiders will be back in action on Tuesday night at Coca-Cola Park to begin a series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with coverage on the RailRiders Baseball Network beginning at 6:45.

SWB returns home to PNC Field on August 31 to begin a series with the Buffalo Bisons. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

55-37

