Palka Sends Wings to Walk off Win Saturday Afternoon

Daniel Palka's walk-off single sent the Red Wings to a 4-3 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Saturday afternoon at Frontier Field in Game One of the day-night doubleheader.

The IronPigs scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game and set the stage for Palka.

Blake Swihart got the winning rally started with a leadoff walk. After Keibert Ruiz's fielder's choice, Jake Noll singled up the middle putting runners on the corner for Palka. The Wings outfielder turned on an 0-1 pitch and ripped it down the right field line.

Saturday was the Wings' fourth walk-off win of the season.

Luis Reyes was terrific on the mound for Rochester. The right-hander didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning and surrendered just three hits over his 94-pitch, 6 1/3 inning performance.

Reyes did it with the bat too - his leadoff single in the fifth inning keyed a two-run rally in the fifth inning that put the Wings in front 3-1.

Palka finished with two hits and three RBI on the afternoon.

Game Two of the day-nighter is set for 6:05 pm tonight.

