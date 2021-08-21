Kowar Cruises to Lead Chasers to Shutout Win over Clippers

PAPILLION, Neb. -- Right-hander Jackson Kowar struck out nine in 6.0 shutout innings to lead the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 3-0 shutout win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday at Werner Park. The win snaps a five-game losing streak for Omaha (50-43) and gives the Chasers their 50th win of the season.

Kowar (Win, 8-4) tied his season high in innings pitched while striking out at least eight batters for the eighth time in 15 starts. The right-hander struck out six through the first 3.0 innings without allowing a hit, gave up a leadoff double in the fourth, and then retired nine consecutive batters to end the sixth. He exited after allowing a single and a walk to begin the seventh inning.

Right-hander Dylan Coleman loaded the bases in the seventh by allowing a single to the first batter he faced before first baseman Nick Pratto and catcher MJ Melendez turned a double play to preserve the shutout. Pratto fielded a sharp ground ball from Will Benson, stepped on the first base bag, and threw home to Melendez who tagged out Oscar Gonzalez trying to score. Coleman struck out Connor Marabell swinging to end the inning.

Meanwhile, the Chasers offense scored two runs against Columbus (44-49) right-hander Brad Peacock (Loss, 0-3) across the first 5.0 innings. Designated Ryan McBroom drew a leadoff walk in the second inning, moved to second on a groundout, and scored on an RBI single by centerfielder Kyle Isbel.

In the fourth inning, Pratto blasted a 456-foot home run over the right-field fence to double the Omaha lead. It was Pratto's ninth home run at the Triple-A level, 24th overall this season, and his third in the last three games. Pratto added a run in the eighth when he brought in third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. from second with a single up the middle.

Right-hander Tyler Zuber (Save, 6) retired the side in order in the ninth, striking out back-to-back batters to end the game.

The Storm Chasers complete a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers on Sunday, when left-hander Marcelo Martinez (2-5, 6.04) faces Columbus right-hander Heath Fillmyer (2-5, 7.07). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

