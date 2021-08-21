Chasers Losing Streak Extends to Five Games with Loss to Clippers

PAPILLION, Neb. - After a weather-delayed first pitch, the Omaha Storm Chasers fell to the Columbus Clippers, 12-3, on Friday night at Werner Park. Omaha (49-43) has lost five consecutive games for the first time this season, including the first four of the six-game series against Columbus (43-48).

Left-fielder Ryan McBroom's sacrifice fly in the first inning to bring in centerfielder Edward Olivares gave the Storm Chasers an early lead against right-hander Cody Morris, while the left-hander Jake Kalish (Loss, 2-4) held the Clippers scoreless through the first 3.0 innings.

Columbus took the lead for good in the fourth inning. Ryan Lavarnway tied the game, 1-1, with a solo home run before Oscar Gonzalez followed with a solo shot to left to put the Clippers ahead. Back-to-back doubles from Andruw Monasterio and Mike Rivera added another run, putting Columbus up, 3-1.

The Clippers broke the game open with eight runs on seven hits in the fifth inning against right-hander Brandon Barker. Nolan Jones started the scoring with bases-loaded RBI single, and Lavarnway followed with a two-run single to make a 6-1 game. Next, Gonzalez bounced a double down the third base line to bring in another run before Barker recorded the first out of the inning. Connor Marabell later drove in Gonzalez with an RBI single and Alex Call capped the scoring with a two-run homer.

The eight-run inning ties a season-high for most runs allowed in a single inning, and the eight runs allowed by Barker is the most runs allowed by an Omaha reliever in a single outing this season.

Columbus tacked on its final run of the game in the seventh inning against right-hander Grant Gavin, who yielded an RBI double to Monasterio. Gavin struck out four and walked two in 3.0 innings of relief.

Omaha scored its final runs in the seventh, when shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. doubled down the left-field line and first baseman Nick Pratto blasted a two-run homer. It was Pratto's second straight game with a home run and his eighth at the Triple-A level this season.

Witt Jr. finished 3-for-5 with two doubles.

The Storm Chasers continue a six-game series with the Columbus Clippers on Saturday, right-hander Jackson Kowar (7-4, 3.75) faces Columbus right-hander Brad Peacock (0-2, 9.13). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

