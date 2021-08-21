Indy Narrowly Edges Toledo, 5-4

TOLEDO, OHIO - With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Keury Mella caught top prospect Spencer Torkelson swinging to cap the Indianapolis Indians win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday night, 5-4.

Toledo (52-42) was facing a 5-3 deficit with the bases empty and two outs in the ninth. A double off the bat of Ryan Kriedler followed by a pinch-hit triple by Christin Stewart inched the Mud Hens within one run of a tie. Back-to-back walks then loaded the bases before Mella (S, 3) got out of the jam.

The Indians (45-49) faced a 3-0 deficit through the first four innings, but tied the game in the fifth. Hunter Owen led off the scoring with his 14th home run of the year, and Jared Oliva followed with a two-out, two-run single aided by one of four Toledo errors.

Cole Tucker gave the Indians a 4-3 lead to begin a two-run seventh inning with a leadoff home run. Oliva then drove in another run with a single.

Joe Jacques (W, 3-1) earned the win in relief of starter Beau Sulser, recording five outs via strikeout as the Indians took the lead. Mark Leiter Jr. (L, 5-3), who appeared as a piggyback starter to MLB rehabber Jose Urena, surrendered all five Indians runs (two earned).

The Indians will look to leave Toledo with a tie in the six-game series tomorrow at 4:05 PM ET. It will be the final time the two teams face off this season, and Indy currently holds a 9-8 lead on the season series. LHP Cam Vieaux (2-2, 7.06) will take the mound while Toledo has yet to name a starter.

