August 22 Game in Worcester Canceled

WORCESTER, MA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game at the Worcester Red Sox scheduled for Sunday, August 22, has been canceled due to the expected impact of Hurricane Henri. Sunday's forecast suggests that the storm's trajectory will affect Central Massachusetts with the threat of heavy rain, high winds and flooding.

"We have heard the announcements of the Governor of Massachusetts, as well as Worcester's Commissioner of Public Works, urging caution and asking people to stay home if possible," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg.

The RailRiders and WooSox do not meet after this series, so Sunday's game will not be made up. Heading into today's 4:05 P.M. game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leads the season series 12-10.

This is the second game on the RailRiders schedule to be canceled due to weather this season. The season-series finale in Syracuse on August 1 was also called due to heavy rain.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues this road trip on Tuesday, August 24, at Lehigh Valley and returns home on August 31 for a 14 game homestand. Tickets and promotional information are available now at swbrailriders.com.

