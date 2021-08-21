Hurricane Henri Cancels Sunday's WooSox Game; Today's Game on as Scheduled

August 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Heeding the advice and pleas of public officials, the Worcester Red Sox announced this morning that the arrival of Hurricane Henri will cancel tomorrow's game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Forecasters predict that the storm's trajectory has it heading to Central Massachusetts, bringing with it the threat of rain, wind, and flooding.

Fans with tickets to tomorrow's game can exchange them (at the same or lesser price category) for any future WooSox game this season at Polar Park-including for today's game, which is on schedule to be played in balmy temperatures under partly sunny skies at 4:05 p.m.

"We have heard the announcements of the Governor of Massachusetts, as well as Worcester's Commissioner of Public Works, urging caution and asking people to stay home if possible," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We ask all of our fans to stay home, stay safe, and to join us for the two September homestands that provide a finale to this Inaugural Season."

Special events scheduled for tomorrow's game, such as Jewish Heritage Day and Bark at the Park, when fans bring their dogs, will be rescheduled.

Tomorrow's game was scheduled to be played at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 22.

The WooSox have two homestands remaining this season at Polar Park...from September 7-12 vs. Lehigh Valley and September 22-26 vs. Rochester. Good seats remain for all eleven of those games.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.