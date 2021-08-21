SWB RailRiders Game Notes - August 21, 2021

August 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (55-36) at Worcester Red Sox (48-46)

RHP Deivi García (2-5, 7.08 ERA) vs. RHP Connor Seabold (0-3, 4.81 ERA)

| Game 92 | Road Game 46 | Polar Park | Worcester, MA | August 21, 2021 | First Pitch 4:05 p.m. |

OH, HENRI!: Sunday's scheduled series finale with the Worcester Red Sox has been canceled due to the incoming Hurricane Henri. It will be the second canceled game of the year for the RailRiders, who also had their August 1 contest at Syracuse canceled due to inclement weather. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is now slated to play 118 regular season contests before the Triple-A Final Stretch.

16 INNINGS, AND WHAT DO YOU GET?: For a stretch beginning with one out in the fifth inning of game one of Thursday's doubleheader through one out in the bottom of the eighth on Friday night, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitching combined to throw 16.0 innings of hitless baseball. In that span, Worcester managed only four baserunners -- three walks and one hit batsman. RailRiders starting pitchers Sean Boyle and JP Sears combined for 13.0 IP, 0 H, 2 BB and 10 K in those games.

NO HITS FOR YOU!: In game two of Thursday's doubleheader at Worcester, Sean Boyle threw the second no-hitter of the season for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. He walked only one batter and hit another with a pitch while striking out six in a 7-inning, complete game effort. SWB previously threw a 9-inning combined no-hitter on July 21 against the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Field, with Luis Gil, Reggie McClain and Stephen Ridings teaming up in the effort. The twin no-nos are the first no-hitters thrown by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre under the Yankees affiliation (2007 - Present), and the first overall since Jeremy Cummings no-hit Rochester on Sept. 3, 2006. With the RailRiders having thrown a one-hitter on May 27 against the Buffalo Bisons, 2021 is the first season in franchise history to feature both a no-hitter and a one-hitter in the same season.

- The RailRiders second no-hitter was the fourth thrown in Triple-A East this year. The Iowa Cubs have also thrown two no-nos this year, using four pitchers to no-hit the Indianapolis Indians on May 9, and had three pitchers no-hit St. Paul on July 11.

- Two other teams have thrown two no-hitters this season in minor league baseball, Amarillo (AA, Arizona) and Wisconsin (High-A, Milwaukee). Wisconsin had the shortest number of days elapse between no-hitters (12 days), followed by Amarillo (22 days), Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (29 days), and finally Iowa (63 days).

- Last night's effort was the 30th no-hitter in minor league baseball this season, with the last having come on August 12, when there were two no-hitters thrown -- One by South Bend against Fort Wayne, and the other by Fredericksburg against Salem.

- Thursday marked the second no-hitter that Boyle has been involved with this season, having also started a 7-inning no-hitter on July 10 for Hudson Valley against Brooklyn.

- Yankees affiliates have thrown a total of four no-hitters this season with Hudson Valley (July 10), Somerset (August 8) and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (July 21 and August 19) getting in on the action. OF Frederick Cuevas has been a starting outfielder in three no-nos (HV, 7/10; SWB 7/21; SOM, 8/8).

- The July 21 no-hitter was the first no-no for a Yankees Triple-A affiliate since 2002, when Adrian Hernandez, Bob Scanlan and Kevin Lovinger of the Columbus Clippers no-hit the Indianapolis Indians in a 15-1 win. The Clippers threw four no-hitters while affiliated with the Yankees from 1979 - 2006, including one by Mariano Rivera in 1995.

DIFFERENTIAL EQUATION: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blasted their way to a 14-2 victory over the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night. Astonishingly, that was the 10th win of the season for the RailRiders by a margin of eight-or-more runs, and the sixth time that the Baby Bombers have scored 14-or-more runs in a game. Entering play Saturday, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is +118 in run differential this year, second-best in Triple-A behind Durham (+184). The RailRiders have out-scored the WooSox 31-12 during the first five games of this series (38-16 including the July 17 suspended game).

SUPER GREG: RailRiders OF Greg Allen has been on a tear in 10 games since being returned to the team from the Yankees. The switch-hitter is batting .483 (14-for-29) with 6 R, 4 2B, HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K, and 2 HBP. Overall, Allen is riding an 12-game on-base streak since July 15 which has raised his season batting line from .263/.402/.343 to .321/.440/.460, a 155-point jump in his OPS.

144 in '22: The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders announced their 2022 schedule this week, featuring 144 games from April 5 through Sept. 21. This will be the first time since 2016 that Triple-A plays a 144-game schedule, as the number was gradually reduced from 144 to 140 following that season. Highlights of the season include SWB's first-ever matchups with St. Paul and Jacksonville, and the first series at Omaha since 1990.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.