Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 21, 2021

Saturday, August 21st 6:35 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (44-5-) vs Nashville Sounds (51-43) Game 5 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #95 of 130 Home Game #47 of 65

RHP Jake Woodford (0-3, 5.57 ERA) vs. RHP Colin Rea (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds fell to the Nashville Sounds 5-3 on Friday night at AutoZone Park. Josh Lindblom turned in one heck of a start for the Sounds, striking out 12 batters in 6.2 innings while allowing five hits and walking just one batter. The Redbirds did get to Lindblom a couple of times, scoring twice in the first and one more time in the fourth. Conner Capel, fresh off a 3-for-3 night at the plate on Thursday, continued his hot streak with two more doubles, including a two-run double in the first inning. Johan Oviedo started for Memphis and battled his way through five innings, allowing five runs (all earned) on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts.

Memphis Starter: Jake Woodford makes his sixth start this season with the Redbirds tonight. In his first five starts, he has allowed 13 earned runs in 21.0 IP for an ERA of 5.57 with 16 strikeouts and nine walks. His last start came last Sunday at Norfolk, when he allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits in 5.0 innings with three strikeouts and two walks. Woodford has spent most of this season with St. Louis, making 17 of his 20 appearances out of the bullpen. His ERA in the Majors this season is 5.08 in 39.0 IP with 32 strikeouts and 17 walks.

Nashville Starter: Colin Rea starts for the Sounds tonight, just his second start of the season. He signed a Minor League contract with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month on August 14. Rea made his first start the very next day, allowing two earned runs on four hits in 3.0 innings with two strikeouts. Rea had been spending this season pitching for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japan, leaving the team earlier this month after his wife gave birth in late July. The righthander, originally drafted by the Padres in the 12th Round of the 2011 Draft, has played for four different Major League organizations (Padres, Cubs, Marlins, Brewers) during his professional career in the United States.

Coming Back: The Memphis Redbirds have posted their two largest comebacks of the season this week. The 'Birds came back from 5-1 down to win 7-6 in 10 innings on Wednesday night before overcoming a 10-5 deficit to win 12-11 in 10 innings on Thursday. Memphis won on a throwing error on Wednesday and on a walk-off two-run single from Brandon Dickson last night.

Four's a Charm: Nolan Gorman had four hits and four RBI in the win over Nashville on Thursday night. It was the second straight Thursday game where Gorman has had four hits, equaling his season high. Gorman's nine total bases last night were the second most for him in a game this season, only trailing his 12 total bases on June 12 while playing with Double-A Springfield.

Capel's Crushing It: Conner Capel is in the midst of a season-long eight-game hitting streak, highlighted by stellar nights at the plate the past two games. The native Texan is 5-for-7 at the dish combined between Wednesday and Thursday night, smacking three doubles and driving in three runs during that time.In his past eight games, Capel is 12-for-28 (BA of .429) with four doubles and five runs driven in.

Home Sweet Home: After spending the past two weeks on the road, the Memphis Redbirds return home to AutoZone Park for a 12-game homestand from August 17-29. The Redbirds host the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate, Milwaukee Brewers) from the 17th through the 22nd, followed by a visit from the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate, Cleveland Indians) from the 24th - 29th. Memphis is 24-20 at AutoZone Park so far this season.

