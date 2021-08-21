Billy Hamilton Joins Knights on Rehab Today

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Chicago White Sox outfielder Billy Hamilton will begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights starting today (Saturday, August 21, 2021).

Hamilton is slated to bat first and DH in today's game for the Charlotte Knights. First pitch against the Norfolk Tides today is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC.

Hamilton, 30, was placed on Chicago's 10-Day Injured List with a right oblique strain on August 1. He was signed by the White Sox on March 16, 2021 and is hitting .226 (24-for-106) with 19 runs scored, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs, 11 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 57 games with the team this season.

For his career, Hamilton has been one of the game's most prolific base stealers. Over the course of nine seasons in the majors, Hamilton has swiped 313 bases. He stole 50 bases or more in four consecutive seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2014-2017. He was originally drafted by the Reds in the second round of the 2009 MLB June Amateur Draft.

