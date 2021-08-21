Knights Drop Friday's Game to Tides 4-1

August 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game four of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 4-1 at Truist Field on Friday night. Charlotte's lone run of the game came on a solo home run from left fielder Blake Rutherford in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Tides jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning against RHP Lane Ramsey (0-3, 5.84), who started the game for the Knights and allowed two runs on four hits over two innings. Ramsey struck-out four batters and was saddled with the loss.

In the fifth inning, Norfolk tacked onto the 2-0 lead with a solo home run off the bat of center fielder Ryan McKenna. The home run was his first of two in the game. He also went yard in the top of the ninth inning.

Rutherford finished with a game-high three hits, including his seventh home run of the season.

The two teams will play game five of the series on Saturday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.