Knights Walk off with Exciting 7-5 Win on Saturday

August 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Romy González arrived to Uptown Charlotte on Friday night. Less than 24 hours later, he played Charlotte's hero.

González launched a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling 7-5 win over Norfolk Tides at Truist Field on Saturday. The win was Charlotte's third in walk-off fashion over the Norfolk Tides in four days.

Promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham on Friday -- where he hit 20 home runs with the Barons this season -- González had a Triple-A debut for the ages on Saturday. Appearing in his first career Triple-A game, the 24-year-old went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and five RBIs. He connected on his first Triple-A home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Two innings later, his three-run home run sent everyone home happy.

Charlotte catcher Yermín Mercedes also homered on Saturday. Mercedes hit his 11th of the season in the bottom of the seventh inning. Chicago White Sox outfielder Billy Hamilton began a major league rehab assignment, joining catcher Yasmani Grandal, also on rehab. Hamilton went 0-for-3 while Grandal went 2-for-3.

RHP Kyle Crick (1-0, 0.00) earned the win out of the Charlotte bullpen after striking out two batters over 1.2 scoreless innings pitched. RHP Jimmy Lambert started and struck-out seven batters over four solid innings. He allowed two runs on two hits.

The Knights and Tides will conclude the six-game series on Sunday with a 5:05 p.m. game from Truist Field. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.