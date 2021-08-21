Iowa Drops Third Straight to St. Paul
August 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release
ST. PAUL, MN - The Iowa Cubs (40-54) dropped their third straight game in a 7-4 loss to the St. Paul Saints (53-42) on Saturday night at CHS Field.
The game started in back-and-forth fashion, with four lead changes in the first five innings. The I-Cubs' offense wasted no time in kicking off the night's scoring, using a pair of doubles from Abiatal Avelino and Trayce Thompson to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Iowa starter Luis Lugo was locked in for the first two innings of his Triple-A debut, but ran into trouble in the third when Jose Miranda followed up JT Riddle's single with a home run. That gave the Saints their first lead of the game, putting them up 2-1.
The I-Cubs had an answer in the next half inning, however. After the first two batters were retired, Taylor Gushue walked and Jared Young drove him home with his first Triple-A home run, giving Iowa the lead back by a score of 3-2.
That score would hold through the bottom of the fifth, when St. Paul broke the game open with a four-run inning. Miranda set the tone with a leadoff single, and the Saints followed up with three more singles and took advantage of a hit batter and a wild pitch to take a 6-3 lead.
Iowa's bullpen was very effective in relief of Lugo, with three relievers combining to allow only one unearned run. In his Triple-A debut, Brendon Little tossed two innings and struck out two. He was followed by Ryan Kellogg, who tossed a no-hit eighth, and Tony Cingrani, who faced just three batters in the ninth and struck out two of them.
The I-Cubs tried to mount a comeback, but St. Paul's bullpen was effective, too. Iowa sent the tying run to the plate in the ninth after Alfonso Rivas and Ian Miller reached base in back-to-back pinch-hit appearances, but they couldn't climb back. St. Paul took their third straight victory from the I-Cubs by a final score of 7-4.
POSTGAME NOTES:
With his pinch-hit single in the ninth, Alfonso Rivas extended his hitting streak to eight games, which ties his season high.
Abiatal Avelino reached base in four out of his five plate appearances with two doubles and two walks.
Ryan Kellogg allowed only one unearned run tonight, extending his streak to seven innings without an earned run for Iowa. The streak spans three outings dating back to July 7.
Ian Miller walked for Zach Davis in the ninth, meaning he has now reached base safely in all five of his pinch-hitting appearances this season. Miller has gone 2-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored as a pinch hitter.
Iowa will close out the series against St. Paul tomorrow afternoon at CHS Field. First pitch between the two teams is scheduled for 2:05. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
