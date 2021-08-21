López to Make Rehab Start on Saturday for Jumbo Shrimp

August 21, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







DURHAM, N.C. - Miami Marlins' right-handed pitcher Pablo López will make an injury rehabilitation start for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Saturday against the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

López was placed on the injured list July 17 with a right rotator cuff strain. In 19 starts for the Marlins this season, Lopez has gone 5-5 with a 3.03 ERA. He has struck out 111 in 101.0 innings, with opponents hitting just .227 against him. The highlight of his season came July 11 when he set a Major League Baseball record by striking out the first nine batters to begin the ballgame against the Atlanta Braves. Previously, the record was eight, held by Germán Márquez (2018), Jacob deGrom (2014) and Jim DeShaies (1986).

The 25-year-old played the first half of his 2018 season in Jacksonville, posting a 0.62 ERA through eight starts and garnering mid-season Southern League All-Star recognition prior to his promotion to Triple-A New Orleans. López was then promoted to the majors for the first time on June 30, 2018, when he fired six innings against the New York Mets, allowing just two runs on six hits, striking out five to earn the win.

A native of Cabimas, Venezuela, López has started 61 games for the Marlins across the last four seasons. The 2021 campaign has been the best of his career, posting a 9.9 K/9 rate with just a 2.2 BB/9.

López was originally signed with the Seattle Mariners in July 2012 as an international free agent. On July 20, 2017, the Marlins acquired López along with Brayan Hernandez, Brandon Miller, and Lukas Schiraldi in exchange for David Phelps.

López will become the 16th different Marlins to rehab with the Jumbo Shrimp this season, including catcher Jorge Alfaro, first baseman/outfielder Garrett Cooper, infielders Brian Anderson, Jazz Chisholm, José Devers and Miguel Rojas, outfielders Lewis Brinson, Starling Marté, and Jesús Sánchez and right-handed pitchers Jorge Guzmán, Elieser Hernández, Jordan Holloway, Nick Neidert and Cody Poteet, and left-handed pitcher Daniel Castano.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.