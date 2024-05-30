Vassili Cremanzidis Decides to Step Down

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that assistant sporting director Vassili Cremanzidis informed the Club this morning that he took the decision to leave the organization.

Cremanzidis was in his second stint with the Club, after returning in November 2018.

CF Montréal would like to thank Vassili for his contribution to the Club and wish him the best of luck in his future projects.

