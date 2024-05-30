Kickstand Cocktails Turns up the Heat as the New Spicy Canned Cocktail of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Kickstand Cocktails, Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride today announced they have entered a multi-year partnership making the craft vodka soda the Official Spicy Canned Cocktail of the soccer clubs. The locally run brand is available throughout INTER&Co Stadium, including specific Grab & Go Marketplaces, as well as sampling opportunities within the Publix Mane Street Plaza Fan Zone and at a variety of special events.

The ready-to-drink spicy vodka soda will also be available to all Orlando City and Pride fans 21+ to sample throughout the concourse during the season. During the match, fans can visit the Kickstand Cocktails pop-up to sample each flavor, including Roasted Jalapeño Cucumber (mild), Charred Pineapple Poblano (medium), Smashed Raspberry Serrano (medium) and Torched Peach Chipotle (hot), as well as score giveaways, meet special guests and more.

"We are proud to partner and support our hometown teams, Orlando City and the Orlando Pride, as well as expand our footprint across Orlando," said Elisa Baker, CEO, Kickstand Cocktails and Winter Garden resident. "We look forward to joining in on the excitement both on and off the pitch with the clubs, as well as other local partners to bring the perfect spicy pairings to our community.

"We're very excited to welcome Kickstand Cocktails to our portfolio of partners and know our fans will enjoy their products while cheering on both Orlando City and Orlando Pride at INTER&Co Stadium," said Club SVP of Brand Alliances, Kelly Hyne. "As a product with roots in the Greater Orlando community, we are excited to also offer a new beverage option for our fans to enjoy while at City and Pride matches, bolstering our award-winning Orlando Made initiative."

Kickstand Cocktails is available throughout Florida through a partnership with Republic National Distributing Company. Along with INTER&Co Stadium, City and Pride fans can pick up Kickstand Cocktails at their local ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, as well as other local retailers. For those not in Florida, Kickstand Cocktails is available online at www.kickstandcocktails.com. For more information or to join the conversation visit @kickstandcocktails on Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.