Matias Vuoso, Tilón Chávez and More Added to Clásico de Leyendas: Chivas vs. America at PayPal Park on June 9

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -â¯PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes, will host Clásico de Leyendas: Chivas vs. America, an exhibition match featuring club legends, on Sunday, June 9. The game, presented by Sports Media, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT, with a family-friendly fan fest starting at 4:30 p.m.

Since the initial announcement of the match, three additional players have been confirmed to reinforce the rosters. Former Mexican international striker Matias Vuoso will join America, while midfielder Paulo "Tilón" Chávez and defender Salvador Carmona will play for Chivas.

Both teams will field squads full of iconic players boasting numerous accolades for their respective clubs in Mexican league play as well as on the international level in competitions as prestigious as the FIFA World Cup, Copa América, Gold Cup, and Copa Libertadores.

The Chivas squad includes Concacaf Team of the Century midfielder and Mexican league champion Ramón Ramírez and club idols Héctor Reynoso and Chatón Henríquez. Meanwhile, America's roster includes three-time Mexican league Balón de Oro winner Fabián Estay and Mexican league champion Reinaldo Navia. The duo will team up with the rest of a renowned roster that includes the likes of Aquivaldo Mosquera and Jagger Martínez.

Before the game, a family-friendly fan fest celebrating Father's Day will begin at 4:30 p.m. that will feature La Raza Radio DJ Compa Gil, performances by the local band Las Palmas de Oakland and Mariachi Azteca, and various contests, as well as prizes and giveaways for both older and younger fans. In addition, the Clásico de Leyendas will present a unique opportunity for various local organizations, both for-profit and nonprofit, to interact with the vibrant Latino community in the San Francisco Bay Area, with the aim to address their diverse commercial and social needs.

"We're so excited to bring the Hispanic community together in the San Francisco Bay Area to PayPal Park on June 9 for this epic Clásico de Leyendas," said Sergio Sánchez, Founder and Executive Producer of Sports Media. "It's incredible to be able to share with our fans this unique experience to feel close to their idols and find relief and entertainment in their everyday lives here in the United States.

"Furthermore, to have so many organizations present to offer economic and social support programs to thousands of Latino families to strengthen our community ties and overall well-being shows that the impact of this game will stretch beyond the field itself."

An exclusive presale for Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will begin on Wednesday, March 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be made available to the general public on Thursday, March 7, and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com. For information on group tickets, please email [email protected] or call 408-556-7700 and select option 3.

The full rosters for both sides are included below:

LEYENDAS CHIVAS:

1. Sedano (ARQUERO), 3. Lupillo, 4. Reynoso, 5. Negro Garcia, 6. O. Esparza, 7. Chava Carmona, 9. Nacho Vasquez, 10. L. Gonzalez, 13. O. Aguayo, 14. Chatón, 16. Tepa Solis, 50. Tilón Chavez, 58. D. Alvarez.

LEYENDAS AMERICA:

12. Becerra (ARQUERO), 2. J. Hernandez, 3. A. Mosqueda, 4. Kevin Rojas, 7. A. Chitiva, 8. Jagger Martinez, 9. R. Navia, 10. Paco Torres, 11. Chuy Mendoza, 13. JC. Mosqueda, 20. A. Arguello, 21. E. Hernandez, 22. A. Mendoza, 30. M. Vuoso.

