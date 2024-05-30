FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas midfielder Nolan Norris has been called up to the U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp in South America. The camp will take place from June 3-11. The United States will take on Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday, June 7 and Uruguay in Montevideo, Uruguay on Tuesday, June 11.

Norris made his 2024 MLS Regular Season debut versus the Houston Dynamo FC on May 18, 2024. Norris also appeared in Dallas' draw at home versus Real Salt Lake on May 25. The Fort Worth native continues to excel for North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro and has featured in six games in 2024.

Norris signed as the 35th FC Dallas Homegrown on Nov. 16, 2022. The Fort-Worth native made his professional debut with North Texas SC in the 1-0 win against Earthquakes II on April 17, 2022. Norris made his Major League Soccer debut on June 1, 2023, against Sporting Kansas City.

In 2023, Norris represented the United States in the 2023 U.S. Pan American team, helping team USA finish fourth.

