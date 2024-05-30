Injury Report: One out vs. San Jose

New York City FC take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Friday, May 31 at Yankee Stadium.

Head Coach Nick Cushing will be without one player for the game as Rio Hope-Gund is out with a right leg issue.

Rio Hope-Gund - Out - Right Leg

