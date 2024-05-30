Houston Dynamo FC Put Three Past Colorado to Earn Three Points at Home

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defeated the Colorado Rapids 3-1 at Shell Energy Stadium tonight behind goals from forward Amine Bassi, midfielder Latif Blessing and forward Sebastian Kowalczyk. The result marked the first time Houston has netted three goals this season.

It was also an historic night in goal, as goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell tallied 10 saves to tie current general manager Pat Onstad's single-match club record. Tarbell made his second start of the season tonight in relief of an injured Steve Clark.

The Dynamo took the lead in the 40th minute when Bassi tapped home a brilliant cross from defender Griffin Dorsey. The play marked the second goal and second assist for Bassi and Dorsey, respectively.

Colorado was awarded a penalty in the 48th minute when Tarbell was deemed to have tripped Kévin Cabral in the penalty box. The veteran shot stopper saved the initial penalty kick from Rafael Navarro, but Djordje Mihailovic found the back of the net with the rebound to equalize the score.

Houston retook the lead in the 70th minute when Blessing netted a volley goal from outside of the box after a punch away from goalkeeper Zack Steffen. The score marked his second MLS goal for the Dynamo after scoring his first last week at the LA Galaxy.

Kowalczyk extended Houston's lead in the 80th minute after forward Aliyu Ibrahim laid a ball off to the Polish international on the edge of the box. Kowalczyk fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the net for his first goal in front of the home crowd. The play also marked Ibrahim's second assist of the season.

The Dynamo had their first shot on target in the 21st minute when a corner delivery made its way to defender Micael, but the Brazilian could not manage enough power to beat goalkeeper Keegan Rosenberry.

Minutes later, midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla managed a volley shot that sliced just wide of the far post after Ibrahim played a ball across the box to the Panamanian international.

Tarbell stepped up to make a double save in the 26th minute, diving to block the initial attempt from Navarro before diving again to stop a shot from Cabral at the near post.

Midfielder Artur managed a shot on target in the 47th minute, but his low, powerful attempt at the right post was met by Steffen.

Ibrahim missed the target by inches in the 66th minute with a one-touch shot after a quick delivery from Carrasquilla from the right side.

Head coach Ben Olsen will return for Houston's next match after serving a one-match suspension tonight for yellow card accumulation.

Before the June international break, the Dynamo travel to face Portland Timbers FC on Saturday, June 1, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Houston defeated Portland 1-0 at home earlier this season.

---

Houston Dynamo FC (6-6-3, 21 pts.) 3-1 Colorado Rapids (6-6-4, 22 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 15

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 15,237

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC 1 2 3

Colorado Rapids 0 1 1

HOU: Amine Bassi 2 (Griffin Dorsey 2) 41'

COL: Djordje Mihailovic 4 (unassisted) 49'

HOU: Latif Blessing 2 (unassisted) 70'

HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk 2 (Aliyu Ibrahim 2) 80'

LINEUPS:

Houston Dynamo FC: Andrew Tarbell; Franco Escobar (Daniel Steres 46'), Griffin Dorsey (Tate Schmitt 89'), Erik Sviatchenko (Ethan Bartlow 66'), Micael, Artur (Brooklyn Raines 83'); Amine Bassi, Hector Herrera (C); Coco Carrasquilla (Latif Blessing 66'), Aliyu Ibrahim, Sebastian Kowalczyk

Unused substitutes: Brad Smith, Sebastian Ferreira, Jefferson Valverde, Xavier Valdez

Total shots: 12 (Coco Carrasquilla 3); Shots on goal: 6 (six players tied with 1); Fouls: 19 (Amine Bassi 5); Offside: 3; Corner kicks: 3; Saves: 10 (Andrew Tarbell)

Colorado Rapids: Zack Steffen (C); Sam Vines, Andreas Maxso, Moïse Bombito, Sebastian Anderson (Jonathan Lewis 83'); Connor Ronan (Omir Fernandez 62'), Jasper Löffelsend (Oliver Larraz 62'), Djordje Mihailovic; Cole Bassett, Kévin Cabral (Calvin Harris 62'), Rafael Navarro (Darren Yapi 70')

Unused substitutes: Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Adam Beaudry, Jackson Travis

Total shots: 16 (Rafael Navarro 4); Shots on goal: 10 (Rafael Navarro 3); Fouls: 15 (Kevin Cabral 4); Offside: 3; Corner kicks: 6; Saves: 3 (Zack Steffan)

DISCIPLINE:

COL: Sebastian Anderson (caution; foul) 42'

HOU: Aliyu Ibrahim (caution; foul) 77'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Marcos DeOliveira

Assistant: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

Assistant: Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Gerald Flores

VAR: Ted Unkel

Weather: 83 degrees, mostly cloudy skies

