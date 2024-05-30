Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Called up U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies
May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids Homegrown goalkeeper Adam Beaudry has been called up to the U.S. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team for its upcoming training camp in South America from June 3-11. The U.S. will play Argentina in Buenos Aires on June 7 and then head to Montevideo to face Uruguay on June 11. It's the U-19s' last training camp before the roster is selected for this summer's 2024 Concacaf U-20 Championship. The USA is preparing for this summer's Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Guanajuato, Mexico, which will send four nations to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.
The call will be Beaudry's first to the U-19 side for his nation, with the goalkeeper most recently appearing in the FIFA U-17 World Cup this past November in Indonesia. The Castle Pines, Colorado, native logged three starts in the tournament to assist in his side advancing to the Round of 16.
The Rapids Homegrown also shined in the 2023 CONCACAF U-17 Championship. On the side's way to the tournament final, Beaudry earned a victory in all three of his starts while posting two clean sheets.
Beaudry has made a total of nine appearances for his nation, posting a 7-2-0 record in that span. The goalkeeper has recorded two clean sheets on the international level since his introduction to the USYNT in February of 2023.
This will be the first international call for the goalkeeper since signing a Homegrown Contract with the Rapids on January 10, 2024. The 18-year-old is currently in his third year with the Rapids organization since making his professional debut with Rapids 2 on April 30, 2023. The MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year finalist made 16 starts for the second team in 2023 and posted two clean sheets to help lead the side to the number one seed in the Western Conference.
Previous to his professional career, Beaudry premiered at the academy level within the Rapids organization, earning the club's Academy Player of the Year in 2023.
