New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 30, 2024

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Four of New England's five Academy teams were in action last weekend, with the U-15s and U-17s north of the border to take on CF Montreal, while the U-13s and U-14s competed in the Needham Memorial Day Tournament.

The U-17s defeated CF Montreal, 3-0, on Sunday, marking their ninth clean sheet performance of the season. Javaun Mussenden (2007 - Dallas, G.A.), Raphael Alves (2007 - Framingham, Mass.), and Robert Nichols (2007 - Milton, Mass.) all tallied in the match, while Owen Beninga (2007 - Jackson, W.Y.) and Julian Chapman (2008 - Maplewood, N.J.) split time in net to secure the shutout. Sheridan McNish (2008 - Norwood, Mass.) netted his first goal of the year in the U-15's 1-0 win over CF Montreal. Reinner Fidelis (2009 - Peabody, Mass.) earned the start in net to record his fourth clean sheet of the 2023-24 season.

Competing in the U-15 age group at the Needham Memorial Day Tournament, the U-14s recorded three wins over Far Post SC, the New York Rush, and Suburban FC to secure their place in the championship match on Monday. New England met up with the New York Rush, where Kaisei Korytoski (2009 - Meriden, Conn.) tallied twice to help send his team to kicks from the mark. Mason Yang (2010 - Windsor, Conn.) stood tall in net while Korytoski, Logan Azar (2010 - Hudson, Mass.), Kauan De Campos (2010 - East Providence, R.I.), Rikelme De Almeida (2011 - Easton, Mass.), David Sellars (2010 - Holbrook, Mass.), and Niaz Sacirbey (2010 - Boston, Mass.) all took shots from the spot to win the tournament title.

The U-13s also took home the tournament championship, competing up an age division in the U-14 group. New England's youngest Academy side secured a 3-0 win against SFC New England, a 2-0 win over Inter Connecticut FC, and a 2-2 draw and shootout win against the New York Rush, before meeting Inter Connecticut FC in the championship match. Asher Bremser (2011 - Boston, Mass.), Arthur Bernardino (2011 - Shirley, Mass.), Marlon Quijada (2012 - Ashland, Mass.), Landon Ho Sang (2011 - Ludlow, Mass.), Navayush Gurung (2011 - Medford, Mass.), and Brennan McWeeny (2012 - East Milton, Mass.) all tallied in their team's 6-1 win on Monday.

New England's U-19s return to action this Sunday, hosting Intercontinental FA. The U-14s will conclude the 2023-24 season next week, competing in the 2024 Patterson Cup at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, M.O. Click here to learn more about the New England Revolution Academy.

UNDER 17s

New England Revolution U-17s vs. CF Montreal U-17s

Sunday, May 26, 2024

New England Revolution 3, CF Montreal 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Javaun Mussenden (Aiden Reilly) 43'

NE - Raphael Alves (Joshua Partal) 47'

NE - Robert Nichols (Joshua Partal) 80'

Revolution U-17s: Owen Beninga (Julian Chapman 73'); Aiden Reilly, Sage Kinner, Simon Henao (Tommy Tsouros 73'), Eli Ackerman (Joaquin Garcia Zilinskas 65'); Cristiano Carlos (Gershom Matimano 65'), Bryan Norena (Joshua Poulson 65'), Joshua Partal (Alvin Depina 80'), Javaun Mussenden; Raphael Alves, Robert Nichols.

UNDER 15s

New England Revolution U-15s vs. CF Montreal U-15s

Sunday, May 26, 2024

New England Revolution 1, CF Montreal 0

Scoring Summary:

NE - Sheridan McNish 35'

Revolution U-15s: Reinner Fidelis; Jonathan Cante, Alex Glassman, Sheridan McNish, Joshua Macedo; Aarin Prajapati, Ivan Villalobos Lopez, Braydon Fagundes (Kaleb De Oliveira 65'), Paolo Tornberg Ayala (Makai Harr 86'), Judah Siqueira; Levi Katsell (Brian Brooks 55').

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Tobin Farmer, Lucas Aquino.

UNDER 14s

New England Revolution U-14s vs. New York Rush U-15s

Monday, May 27, 2024

New England Revolution 3, NY Rush 2

Scoring Summary:

NE - Kaisei Korytoski (Jude Chisholm) 21'

NYR - 42'

NE - Kaisei Korytoski 47'

NYR - 60'

Kicks from the Mark: Kaisei Korytoski, Logan Azar, Kauan De Campos, Rikelme De Almeida, David Sellars, Niaz Sacirbey; Mason Yang (GK).

Revolution U-14s: Mason Yang; Jude Chisholm, Nathan Jackson, Kauan De Campos, Stefan Gorea; Alex Gomes, Logan Azar, David Sellars; Kenny Mills, Kaisei Korytoski, Braeden Andersen .

Substitutes Used: Charles Wallace, Niaz Sacirbey, Davi Pereira, Rikelme De Almeida, Alejandro Garza, Shayne Dos Santos.

UNDER 13s

New England Revolution U-13s vs. Inter Connecticut U-14s

Monday, May 27, 2024

New England Revolution 6, Inter Connecticut 1

Scoring Summary:

NE - Asher Bremser (Boston Kahoalii) 15'

NE - Arthur Bernardino (John Munko) 27'

NE - Marlon Quijada (Navayush Gurung) 36'

NE - Landon Ho Sang (PK) 39'

CT - PK 43'

NE - Navayush Gurung (John Munko) 59'

NE - Brennan McWeeny 70'

Revolution U-13s: Charles Wallace, Asher Bremser, Vaughn Scholz, Dalu Nwazojie, Jason Kamerzel-Smith, Brennan McWeeny, Boston Kahoalii, Noah Previtera, Landon Ho Sang, Navayush Gurung, Arthur Bernardino.

Substitutes Used: Jameson Pilling, Sawyer Yoder, Nolan Nairn, Marlon Quijada, John Munko.

