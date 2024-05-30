Osman Bukari Joins Austin FC as Designated Player Signing
May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached an agreement with Red Star Belgrade for the transfer of 25-year-old Ghanaian international winger Osman Bukari. Bukari joins Austin FC as a Designated Player on a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028. The deal is pending receipt of Bukari's ITC and P-1 visa.
"I am very motivated and excited to join Austin FC," said Bukari. "I want to do everything I can to help this team, this city, and this fanbase to achieve their goals."
Bukari (pronounced "oos-mahn boo-kar-ee") arrives in Austin after spending the last two (2) seasons with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. Bukari registered 25 goals and 20 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions as Red Star won back-to-back Serbian league titles and back-to-back Serbian Cups.
In the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, Bukari provided two (2) goals and two (2) assists. He scored away against then-defending Champions League winners Manchester City FC, and netted a late equalizer against Swiss side BSC Young Boys. Bukari's top speed was clocked as the 10 th -fastest of all players in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage. The season prior, Bukari was named Man of the Match for recording three (3) goals and one (1) assist in Red Star's Champions League qualifying win over Pyunik.
At the international level, Bukari is a regular for the Ghana Men's National Team and represented Ghana at both the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Bukari scored a World Cup goal in Ghana's match against Portugal and played 45 minutes vs. Uruguay at the tournament. Bukari has made 17 senior international appearances for Ghana to date with three (3) goals and two (2) assists to his name.
"Osman is a fast and technical winger with a proven ability to get goals and assists competing at some of the highest levels of club football," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We're confident he will make an immediate impact for us on the pitch when he arrives and we're delighted to have him sign for Austin FC."
Prior to his time at Red Star, Bukari began his career in the youth ranks of Accra Lions in his hometown of Accra, Ghana. Bukari made the move to Europe in at age 19, joining AS Trenèín in Slovakia. He tallied 16 goals and 25 assists in 66 appearances there, and in 2019/2020, was voted as the team's best player, to the league's Best XI, and was a finalist for the league's player of the season award.
Bukari then moved to KAA Gent in Belgium, netting four (4) goals and six (6) assists in 35 games before moving to FC Nantes of the French topflight on a season-long loan. He was a part of the Nantes team that won the Coupe de France in 2022 and contributed two (2) goals and four (4) assists in 26 matches.
Bukari will occupy Senior, International, and Designated Player spots on the Austin FC roster.
Transaction: Austin FC reaches agreement with Red Star Belgrade for the transfer of winger Osman Bukari. Bukari joins Austin FC as a Designated Player on an three-and-a-half-year deal through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028. The deal is pending receipt of Bukari's ITC and P-1 visa.
Player Details:
Name: Osman Bukari
Pronunciation: oos-mahn boo-kar-ee
Position: Winger
Jersey Number: 7
Height: 5'7"
Date of Birth: December 13, 1998
Age: 25
Birthplace: Accra, Ghana
Nationality: Ghanaian
Last club: Red Star Belgrade
How acquired: Transfer
Roster Designations: Senior, International, Designated Player
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2024
- Atlanta United Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 17 - Atlanta United FC
- Atlanta United Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 17 - MLS
- Timbers, Rose Festival, City of Portland Provide Downtown Transportation Guidance for June 1 - Portland Timbers
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17 - Portland Timbers
- Andrew Tarbell and Amine Bassi Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Welcomes Five Below to the Club - Los Angeles FC
- Osman Bukari Joins Austin FC as Designated Player Signing - Austin FC
- Real Salt Lake's Gavin Beavers, Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp - Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Called up U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp - FC Dallas
- Disappointing Night Leaves FC Cincinnati with the Loss, But Mentality Going into the Break Is on Coming Back Fresh - FC Cincinnati
- NBA Player Jerami Grant Joins D.C. United Ownership Group - D.C. United
- Vassili Cremanzidis Decides to Step Down - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 30, 2024 - New England Revolution
- Kickstand Cocktails Turns up the Heat as the New Spicy Canned Cocktail of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride - Orlando City SC
- Moments of Matchday 17 - MLS
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-1 Victory over FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Sets New Club Record Shutout Streak in 2-0 Win Over Minnesota - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Plays to 1-1 Home Draw with Real Salt Lake - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Suffers 3-1 Defeat to LA Galaxy - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Falls to LAFC on the Road - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Put Three Past Colorado to Earn Three Points at Home - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Ties Orlando City SC 1-1 at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Snap Shutout Streak in Weather-Delayed Match Against New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- Djordje Mihailovic Records 10th Goal Contribution in 10 Games, Rapids Fall to Houston 3-1 on the Road - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Austin FC Stories
- Osman Bukari Joins Austin FC as Designated Player Signing
- Hines-Ike's Header Helps Austin FC to 1-1 Away Draw at San Jose
- Austin FC Exercises Contract Buyout on Emiliano Rigoni
- Austin FC Beats Sporting KC, 3-2
- Driussi's Late Goal Lifts Austin FC to 1-0 Win over Houston Dynamo FC