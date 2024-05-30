Osman Bukari Joins Austin FC as Designated Player Signing

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached an agreement with Red Star Belgrade for the transfer of 25-year-old Ghanaian international winger Osman Bukari. Bukari joins Austin FC as a Designated Player on a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028. The deal is pending receipt of Bukari's ITC and P-1 visa.

"I am very motivated and excited to join Austin FC," said Bukari. "I want to do everything I can to help this team, this city, and this fanbase to achieve their goals."

Bukari (pronounced "oos-mahn boo-kar-ee") arrives in Austin after spending the last two (2) seasons with Red Star Belgrade in Serbia. Bukari registered 25 goals and 20 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions as Red Star won back-to-back Serbian league titles and back-to-back Serbian Cups.

In the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, Bukari provided two (2) goals and two (2) assists. He scored away against then-defending Champions League winners Manchester City FC, and netted a late equalizer against Swiss side BSC Young Boys. Bukari's top speed was clocked as the 10 th -fastest of all players in the 2023-24 Champions League group stage. The season prior, Bukari was named Man of the Match for recording three (3) goals and one (1) assist in Red Star's Champions League qualifying win over Pyunik.

At the international level, Bukari is a regular for the Ghana Men's National Team and represented Ghana at both the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Bukari scored a World Cup goal in Ghana's match against Portugal and played 45 minutes vs. Uruguay at the tournament. Bukari has made 17 senior international appearances for Ghana to date with three (3) goals and two (2) assists to his name.

"Osman is a fast and technical winger with a proven ability to get goals and assists competing at some of the highest levels of club football," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "We're confident he will make an immediate impact for us on the pitch when he arrives and we're delighted to have him sign for Austin FC."

Prior to his time at Red Star, Bukari began his career in the youth ranks of Accra Lions in his hometown of Accra, Ghana. Bukari made the move to Europe in at age 19, joining AS Trenèín in Slovakia. He tallied 16 goals and 25 assists in 66 appearances there, and in 2019/2020, was voted as the team's best player, to the league's Best XI, and was a finalist for the league's player of the season award.

Bukari then moved to KAA Gent in Belgium, netting four (4) goals and six (6) assists in 35 games before moving to FC Nantes of the French topflight on a season-long loan. He was a part of the Nantes team that won the Coupe de France in 2022 and contributed two (2) goals and four (4) assists in 26 matches.

Bukari will occupy Senior, International, and Designated Player spots on the Austin FC roster.

Transaction: Austin FC reaches agreement with Red Star Belgrade for the transfer of winger Osman Bukari. Bukari joins Austin FC as a Designated Player on an three-and-a-half-year deal through the end of the 2027 season with an option for 2028. The deal is pending receipt of Bukari's ITC and P-1 visa.

Player Details:

Name: Osman Bukari

Pronunciation: oos-mahn boo-kar-ee

Position: Winger

Jersey Number: 7

Height: 5'7"

Date of Birth: December 13, 1998

Age: 25

Birthplace: Accra, Ghana

Nationality: Ghanaian

Last club: Red Star Belgrade

How acquired: Transfer

Roster Designations: Senior, International, Designated Player

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.