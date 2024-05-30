FC Dallas Suffers 3-1 Defeat to LA Galaxy

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CARSON, California - FC Dallas (3-7-4, 13 points) falls 3-1 to the LA Galaxy (7-2-7, 28 points) on Wednesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

THREE GOALS IN THREE MATCHES FOR PATRICKSON

Patrickson Delgado scored his third goal in seven days after scoring the equalizing goal tonight. Delgado scored his first goal for FC Dallas in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup action on May 22 before securing his first MLS goal in FC Dallas' 3-3 draw at home against Real Salt Lake on May 26.

SUPER MAARTEN

Goalkeeper Maarten Paes has three consecutive games making five or more saves in a match. Paes saved LA's first penalty kick, his second penalty save of the season. He finished with six saves against the Galaxy tonight.

RECORD AGAINST THE LA GALAXY

FC Dallas is now 33-36-13 overall against the Galaxy and 9-27-6 at LAG.

UP NEXT: 12 MILES AWAY

Dallas will remain in Los Angeles for its match on Saturday, June 1 versus LAFC at BMO Stadium. The match will kick off at 9:30PM CT. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English.

Lineups

FC Dallas - Maarten Paes; Sam Junqua (Bernard Kamungo - 79'), Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha; Marco Farfan (Dante Sealy - 67'), Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser (Sebastian Lletget - 71'), Ema Twumasi; Patrickson Delgado (Omar González - 85'), Paul Arriola (Jesús Ferreira - 71'), Petar Musa.

Substitutes not used - Jimmy Maurer, Carl Sainté, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Logan Farrington.

LA Galaxy - John McCarthy; Miki Yamane, Jalen Neal, Maya Yoshida, Julian Aude; Mark Delgado, Edwin Cerrillo (Jonathan Perez - 79'), Riqui Puig; Gabriel Pec (Mauricio Cuevas - 88'), Dejan Joveljic (Miguel Berry - 67'), Diego Fagúndez (Daniel Aguirre - 67').

Substitutes not used - Novak Micovic, Johnny Nelson, Martin Cáceres, Carlos Garces.

Scoring Summary:

LA: Dejan Joveljic (Gabriel Pec, Mark Delgado) - 4'

DAL: Patrickson Delgado (Marco Farfan, Paul Arriola) - 23'

LA: Dejan Joveljic (penalty kick) - 66'

LA: Riqui Puig - 90'+4'

Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Patrickson Delgado (caution) - 19'

DAL: Nkosi Tafari (caution) - 33'

DAL: Paul Arriola (caution) - 35'

DAL: Nkosi Tafari (caution) - 82'

DAL: Nkosi Tafari (ejection) - 82'

LA: Maya Yoshida (caution) - 89'

Attendance: 19,505

Weather: Clear, 63ºF

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on tonight's performance...

"We learned from the other against RSL, at the end we didn't do a good job controlling the game in possession. Today, we were a little more composed, we did better keeping the ball and not losing it. This game had a lot of opportunities, when we had long possessions we were able to open spaces in the LA Galaxy defense. We're still missing some passes in the last third to make more dangerous plays. But it's important when you're playing so many games, and you're a little tired, having possession and moving the opponent and making them tired opens the game a little bit and gives you options. On the first goal, we had a really good play, we were very patient moving the ball side to side before finding Marco (Farfan) for the cross. We have to be more consistent on those kinds of plays."

On Nkosi Tafari's upcoming suspension vs. LAFC...

"It's next man up, that's what we have to do. Everyone is ready. Omar (Gonzalez) came into the game and did a really good job to help the team in some of the situations we had on the defensive side. We have to see what player we're going to play, could be Omar, could be Carl (Sainte), or others that we have here. It's important for us to recover well, we'll have to manage the load of some of the players because we've been playing so many games in a row. We may need some fresh legs for this game."

Forward Bernard Kamungo

Thoughts on the match...

"It's not good enough. We know we can do better than this. We are disappointed with the result but we will move forward and look toward the next match on Saturday."

On what went wrong tonight...

"It's about small details. We lost our minds at the last second and we gave away fouls. That's how the game goes. Every time you lose the confidence and lose the individual battles you get punished."

Defender Marco Farfan

On the result tonight...

'It's tough, you know. In the first half they had chances, and we had some chances as well. We were able to not more so control the game and make it even. In the second half we were better and were on top of them till we fell apart. I don't think they beat us because they are better than us, they beat us because we fell apart and gave them the opportunity to get those chances."

On what can be corrected for the next game...

"It's just little details and focusing on those details. Those are the things that are going to make a difference. It's not big mistakes, big differences nor big adjustments. It's about doing the little things and being disciplined and doing them."

