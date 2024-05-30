LAFC Welcomes Five Below to the Club
May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) today announced a new three-year partnership with leading trend-right, extreme value retailer, Five Below.
"We are excited to welcome Five Below to the Black & Gold Family," LAFC Co-President & Chief Business Officer Larry Freedman said. "Like LAFC, Five Below delivers an exciting and unique experience to its guests and we're looking forward to coming together to create an improved experience for our fans and increase our impact in the community."
As part of the partnership, Five Below will add to LAFC's community impact as an associate sponsor of the upcoming LAFC Youth Camps & Clinics, and as a sponsor of LAFC So Cal Youth, an LAFC-affiliated youth soccer club in Los Angeles County offering competitive and recreational soccer teams and programs.
"We've found a like-minded partner in LAFC - an organization that shares our mission to create amazing experiences, inspire active fun and make a difference in our communities. As two teams with incredibly passionate fans, we are excited to join together and continue the exciting growth of LAFC and Five Below in the Los Angeles area," said Joel Anderson, Five Below President and CEO.
In addition to supporting important youth soccer initiatives across Southern California, Five Below will join LAFC as a force for good in the community, as a Community Outreach Associate Sponsor of a select community program each year for the duration of the partnership.
Guests at BMO Stadium can look forward to a selection of Five Below unique snacks and candy available in-stadium in the Vicky self-checkout retail locations later this season, and should keep an eye out for special LAFC events coming to local Five Below stores.
Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in its incredible Five Beyond shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Beauty/Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now.
Five Below has over 1,600 stores in 43 states, including more than 50 in the LA area and 10 near BMO Stadium in the Heart of LA.
