Sounders FC Plays to 1-1 Home Draw with Real Salt Lake
May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (4-6-6, 18 points) drew 1-1 with first-place Real Salt Lake (8-2-6, 30 points) on Wednesday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Albert Rusnák gave the home side a 1-0 lead in the 69th minute - his first tally of the season - but the visitors were able to find an equalizer in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to force the draw. Brian Schmetzer's side now has over a week off from competitive action before traveling to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 8 at Children's Mercy Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
With the result, Sounders FC sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 18 points (4-6-6). Real Salt Lake maintains its first-place position in the West with 30 points (8-2-6).
Tonight marked the second of two meetings this season between the two sides, following a 2-0 RSL home win on May 15. Seattle trails the all-time regular-season series with RSL 13-16-7.
The draw extends Seattle's unbeaten streak to three games across all competitions. Brian Schmetzer's side has lost just once in its last nine fixtures across all competitions (4-1-4).
Albert Rusnák scored his first goal of the season in the 69th minute directly from a free kick. It marked Rusnák's first goal against his former club, after playing for RSL from 2017-2021. He also leads Sounders FC with five assists this season.
With the goal, Rusnák becomes the fifth active player and 29th player overall in MLS history to reach 50 goals and 50 assists in regular-season play.
Josh Atencio appeared as a second-half substitute, returning to the pitch for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against Louisville City FC on May 8 in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play.
Head Coach Brian Schmetzer held Pedro de la Vega out of today's matchday roster due to lingering soreness following his last appearance. De la Vega is expected to return to the field soon, as the club continues to carefully manage his return-to-play progression.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Real Salt Lake 1
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field
Referee: Sergii Boiko
Assistants: Kathryn Nesbitt, Chantal Boudreau
Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro
VAR: Guido Gonzales Jr.
Attendance: 29,244
Weather: 52 degrees and rain
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Albert Rusnák 68'
RSL - Andres Gomez 90'+9'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
RSL - Bryan Oviedo (caution) 67'
RSL - Matt Crooks (caution) 75'
SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 87'
SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (caution) 90'+4'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, João Paulo (Paul Rothrock 90'+3'), Cristian Roldan (Reed Baker-Whiting 74'), Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris (Josh Atencio 83'); Raúl Ruidíaz (Danny Musovski 83')
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves, Sota Kitahara
Total shots: 17
Shots on goal: 5
Fouls: 11
Offside: 2
Corner-Kicks: 11
Saves: 3
Real Salt Lake - Gavin Beavers; Bryan Oviedo (Alexandros Katranis 83'), Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Philip Quinton (Andrew Brody 83'); Diego Luna (Fidel Barajas 64'), Andres Gomez, Nelson Palacio (Braian Ojeda 64'), Emeka Eneli, Maikel Chang (Matt Crooks 34'); Anderson Julio (Cristian Arango 58')
Substitutes not used: Zac MacMath, Bertin Jacquesson
Total shots: 18
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 13
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 4
- SOUNDERS FC -
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC battle Real Salt Lake
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2024
- Moments of Matchday 17 - MLS
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-1 Victory over FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Sets New Club Record Shutout Streak in 2-0 Win Over Minnesota - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Plays to 1-1 Home Draw with Real Salt Lake - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Suffers 3-1 Defeat to LA Galaxy - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Falls to LAFC on the Road - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Put Three Past Colorado to Earn Three Points at Home - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Ties Orlando City SC 1-1 at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Snap Shutout Streak in Weather-Delayed Match Against New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- Djordje Mihailovic Records 10th Goal Contribution in 10 Games, Rapids Fall to Houston 3-1 on the Road - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Sounders FC Stories
- Sounders FC Plays to 1-1 Home Draw with Real Salt Lake
- Sounders FC Hosts Real Salt Lake in Midweek Matchup at Lumen Field
- Sounders FC Earns 2-1 Road Win at St. Louis CITY SC
- Sounders FC Travels to Play St. Louis CITY SC Saturday Night at CITYPARK
- Sounders FC, RAVE Foundation and Providence Present "We Can be Well," Youth Mental Health Event on Wednesday, May 29 Featuring U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy