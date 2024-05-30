Sounders FC Plays to 1-1 Home Draw with Real Salt Lake

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC battle Real Salt Lake

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (4-6-6, 18 points) drew 1-1 with first-place Real Salt Lake (8-2-6, 30 points) on Wednesday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Albert Rusnák gave the home side a 1-0 lead in the 69th minute - his first tally of the season - but the visitors were able to find an equalizer in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to force the draw. Brian Schmetzer's side now has over a week off from competitive action before traveling to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, June 8 at Children's Mercy Park (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Sounders FC sits in 10th place in the Western Conference with 18 points (4-6-6). Real Salt Lake maintains its first-place position in the West with 30 points (8-2-6).

Tonight marked the second of two meetings this season between the two sides, following a 2-0 RSL home win on May 15. Seattle trails the all-time regular-season series with RSL 13-16-7.

The draw extends Seattle's unbeaten streak to three games across all competitions. Brian Schmetzer's side has lost just once in its last nine fixtures across all competitions (4-1-4).

Albert Rusnák scored his first goal of the season in the 69th minute directly from a free kick. It marked Rusnák's first goal against his former club, after playing for RSL from 2017-2021. He also leads Sounders FC with five assists this season.

With the goal, Rusnák becomes the fifth active player and 29th player overall in MLS history to reach 50 goals and 50 assists in regular-season play.

Josh Atencio appeared as a second-half substitute, returning to the pitch for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury against Louisville City FC on May 8 in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play.

Head Coach Brian Schmetzer held Pedro de la Vega out of today's matchday roster due to lingering soreness following his last appearance. De la Vega is expected to return to the field soon, as the club continues to carefully manage his return-to-play progression.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Real Salt Lake 1

Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistants: Kathryn Nesbitt, Chantal Boudreau

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Attendance: 29,244

Weather: 52 degrees and rain

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Albert Rusnák 68'

RSL - Andres Gomez 90'+9'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RSL - Bryan Oviedo (caution) 67'

RSL - Matt Crooks (caution) 75'

SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 87'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (caution) 90'+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Yeimar, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, João Paulo (Paul Rothrock 90'+3'), Cristian Roldan (Reed Baker-Whiting 74'), Albert Rusnák, Jordan Morris (Josh Atencio 83'); Raúl Ruidíaz (Danny Musovski 83')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Danny Leyva, Dylan Teves, Sota Kitahara

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 11

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 11

Saves: 3

Real Salt Lake - Gavin Beavers; Bryan Oviedo (Alexandros Katranis 83'), Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Philip Quinton (Andrew Brody 83'); Diego Luna (Fidel Barajas 64'), Andres Gomez, Nelson Palacio (Braian Ojeda 64'), Emeka Eneli, Maikel Chang (Matt Crooks 34'); Anderson Julio (Cristian Arango 58')

Substitutes not used: Zac MacMath, Bertin Jacquesson

Total shots: 18

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 13

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 4

- SOUNDERS FC -

