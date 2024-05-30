Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17
May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has been named to Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17, the league announced today. Evander notched his team-leading seventh goal to spark the Timbers' 2-0 win over Austin FC on Wednesday night. Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis was also listed to the bench. Pantemis registered three saves and a penalty kick save in the 16th minute of the match to help in Portland's first clean sheet of the season.
Evander has been named to the Team of the Matchday six times in his 12 appearances (11 starts) of the 2024 campaign. His first-half strike on Wednesday night was his seventh goal of the season, tying Felipe Mora for the team lead. The Brazilian midfielder has contributed to five goals (3G, 2A) in the club's last four matches, bringing his season total to 13 goal contributions (7G, 6A). Notably, the goal was his first scored as a direct free kick.
Pantemis made his fifth appearance (fourth start) with the Timbers on Wednesday night. With Pantemis in goal, the Timbers recorded their first clean sheet of the season. The Canadian international recorded his first MLS career penalty kick save in the 16th minute of the match, stopping Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi's strike.
The Timbers will play their second match in a four-day span when they host the Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, June 1 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a stream available on â¯MLS Season Passâ¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from May 30, 2024
- Atlanta United Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 17 - Atlanta United FC
- Atlanta United Midfielder Saba Lobjanidze Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 17 - MLS
- Timbers, Rose Festival, City of Portland Provide Downtown Transportation Guidance for June 1 - Portland Timbers
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17 - Portland Timbers
- Andrew Tarbell and Amine Bassi Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- LAFC Welcomes Five Below to the Club - Los Angeles FC
- Osman Bukari Joins Austin FC as Designated Player Signing - Austin FC
- Real Salt Lake's Gavin Beavers, Zavier Gozo Named to U.S.A. Under-19 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp - Real Salt Lake
- Colorado Rapids Homegrown Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry Called up U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team for Upcoming International Friendlies - Colorado Rapids
- FC Dallas' Nolan Norris Called into U.S. U-19 Men's Youth National Team Training Camp - FC Dallas
- Disappointing Night Leaves FC Cincinnati with the Loss, But Mentality Going into the Break Is on Coming Back Fresh - FC Cincinnati
- NBA Player Jerami Grant Joins D.C. United Ownership Group - D.C. United
- Vassili Cremanzidis Decides to Step Down - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: May 30, 2024 - New England Revolution
- Kickstand Cocktails Turns up the Heat as the New Spicy Canned Cocktail of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride - Orlando City SC
- Moments of Matchday 17 - MLS
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-1 Victory over FC Dallas at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday Night - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Sets New Club Record Shutout Streak in 2-0 Win Over Minnesota - Los Angeles FC
- Sounders FC Plays to 1-1 Home Draw with Real Salt Lake - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Suffers 3-1 Defeat to LA Galaxy - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Falls to LAFC on the Road - Minnesota United FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Put Three Past Colorado to Earn Three Points at Home - Houston Dynamo FC
- Chicago Fire FC Ties Orlando City SC 1-1 at Soldier Field - Chicago Fire FC
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Snap Shutout Streak in Weather-Delayed Match Against New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- Djordje Mihailovic Records 10th Goal Contribution in 10 Games, Rapids Fall to Houston 3-1 on the Road - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers, Rose Festival, City of Portland Provide Downtown Transportation Guidance for June 1
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17
- Timbers Blank Austin FC with 2-0 Shutout Win at Q2 Stadium
- Rose Festival: Transportation Guidance for June 1, Starlight Parade
- Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16