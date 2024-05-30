Evander Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers midfielder Evander has been named to Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17, the league announced today. Evander notched his team-leading seventh goal to spark the Timbers' 2-0 win over Austin FC on Wednesday night. Timbers goalkeeper James Pantemis was also listed to the bench. Pantemis registered three saves and a penalty kick save in the 16th minute of the match to help in Portland's first clean sheet of the season.

Evander has been named to the Team of the Matchday six times in his 12 appearances (11 starts) of the 2024 campaign. His first-half strike on Wednesday night was his seventh goal of the season, tying Felipe Mora for the team lead. The Brazilian midfielder has contributed to five goals (3G, 2A) in the club's last four matches, bringing his season total to 13 goal contributions (7G, 6A). Notably, the goal was his first scored as a direct free kick.

Pantemis made his fifth appearance (fourth start) with the Timbers on Wednesday night. With Pantemis in goal, the Timbers recorded their first clean sheet of the season. The Canadian international recorded his first MLS career penalty kick save in the 16th minute of the match, stopping Austin FC forward Sebastian Driussi's strike.

The Timbers will play their second match in a four-day span when they host the Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, June 1 at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) with a stream available on â¯MLS Season Passâ¯on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts are available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

