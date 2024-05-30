Timbers, Rose Festival, City of Portland Provide Downtown Transportation Guidance for June 1

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - In collaboration with the Portland Rose Festival, the Portland Timbers today announced transportation guidance for Saturday, June 1, as downtown Portland is set to host a Timbers match and the CareOregon Starlight Parade in the same night. As a result, road closures will be in effect for several streets in downtown Portland and near Providence Park. Fans are encouraged to plan ahead and arrive early to the match to avoid delays.

The Timbers will host Houston Dynamo FC at Providence Park this Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff. Parking restrictions and road closures in the area will begin at 2 p.m. and last until about 11:30 p.m. (Pacific). Click here for a map of the parade and road closures .

Timeline of Events Parking restrictions begin at 2 p.m. along the parade route, as well as the formation and disband areas downtown Road closures for Starlight Run and Parade begin at 3 p.m. Starlight Run begins at 6:30 p.m. Timbers kick off at 7:30 p.m. Starlight Parade begins at 8 p.m. and ends with roads reopening by 11:30 p.m.

Public Transportation

Supporters are strongly encouraged to use public transit, bike or walk to the game if possible. New this season, fans can use their matchday ticket as proof of fare to ride TriMet buses and MAX trains to and from Providence Park. TriMet's MAX Blue and Red lines, as well as four bus lines, stop in convenient locations near the stadium, and fans can ride starting three hours before a match through three hours after it ends with their tickets. Learn more about public transportation options at the Portland Timbers Transportation & Parking website .

Fans who drive to the match should plan on arriving early and parking in an area outside of the parade zone. Those driving in the area are advised to stay north of Burnside, south of Main St. and east of SW 20th Ave. See all road closures and route recommendations below.

Road Closures SW Naito Parkway will be closed between SW Jefferson St. and NW Everett St. HIGHWAY CLOSURE - The northbound Salmon Street exit (2A) from northbound Interstate 405 will close at approximately 5:30 p.m. Traffic crossing the Burnside Bridge westbound will be detoured at NW Second Ave. Eastbound traffic on West Burnside will be detoured at SW Ninth Ave. Morrison Bridge traffic westbound from SE Grand will be closed and vehicles will be routed to Interstate 5 north All roads/areas will re-open at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Recommended Routes Arriving from the NORTH Take I-5 south, go west across the Fremont Bridge to I-405 south to the Glisan/Everett St. exit (2B); take a right on any street prior to Burnside Take I-405 west to Highway 30; take Vaughn St. exit and go left on NW 23rd Ave. Arriving from the SOUTH Take I-5 north, go west to I-405, and take exit to 4th Ave. (1B) or 6th Ave. (1C); take a left on Jefferson St. Take I-5 north, go west to I-405 to the Glisan St. exit (2B); take a left on NW Glisan St. Arriving from the EAST Take the Broadway or Steel bridges and proceed west on NW Glisan to NW 18th Ave. or the Hawthorne Bridge to SW Main Street, or follow any of the I-405 directions from the North or South Arriving from the WEST Take the Providence Park/Jefferson St. exit (73) off of US 26 Take the Market St. exit (74) off of US 26; take a left toward Jefferson St. Take I-405 north to the Glisan St. exit (2B); take a left on NW Glisan St.

