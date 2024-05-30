Minnesota United Transfers Emanuel Reynoso to Club Tijuana

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the club has transferred midfielder Emanuel Reynoso to Club Tijuana of LIGA MX for an undisclosed fee.

"We would like to thank Emanuel Reynoso for his time and contributions on the field with Minnesota United," said Minnesota United Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad. "The club wishes him the best in the future."

While playing for Minnesota United, Reynoso made 95 MLS game appearances (both regular-season and MLS Cup Playoffs action), starting in 87 of those fixtures, scoring 24 goals and providing 37 assists. Across all competitions, the Argentine attacking midfielder scored 27 goals for the Loons since joining the club in September of 2020. Reynoso eventually played over 8,100 minutes of action, across all competitions, for MNUFC.

Transaction: Minnesota United transfers midfielder Emanuel Reynoso to Club Tijuana for an undisclosed fee.

VITALS

Emanuel Reynoso

Position: Midfielder

Date of birth: 11.16.1995 (28 years old)

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 161

Birthplace: Córdoba, Argentina

