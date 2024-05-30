LAFC Sets New Club Record Shutout Streak in 2-0 Win Over Minnesota

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) collected its sixth consecutive win in all competitions with a 2-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga and Mateusz Bogusz scored on either side of halftime while the LAFC defense kept its fifth consecutive clean sheet in all competitions and extended its shutout streak to a club record 485 minutes dating back to the Open Cup win over Las Vegas on May 8.

In MLS play, the Black & Gold is now 8-4-3 on the season for 27 points, leaving them in third place in the Western Conference, just three points behind first-place Real Salt Lake. At home this season, LAFC is 6-0-2, taking an MLS-best 20 points at BMO Stadium.

LAFC took the lead in the 38th minute when Bouanga was chopped down inside the penalty area and proceeded to dispatch the resulting penalty kick low past United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair for his team-best ninth goal of the season to make the score 1-0 in favor of LAFC. The goal was Bouanga's 50th for the club in all competitions. Coming in his 80th game, Bouanga is now the third player to score 50 goals for the club, joining Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi.

After the break, LAFC continued to frustrate the visitors, limiting their chances to get back into the game while also pressuring St. Clair and the United defense. LAFC would put the game out of reach in the 82nd minute as Bogusz scored his sixth goal of the season and third in the last four games. A long Hugo Lloris punt found Cristian Olivera inside the Minnesota half of the field and the Uruguayan was able to dribble away from a United defender before back-heeling the ball to Bouanga. Bouanga had the ball poked off his foot, but it ricocheted straight to Bogusz who took one touch before firing a right-footed shot into the net from about 30 yards out, making the score 2-0.

Hugo Lloris made two saves in the game for his fourth consecutive clean sheet in the league. He has not allowed a goal in the last 390 minutes of MLS play, dating back to the 59th minute of the loss to San Jose on May 4.

LAFC will look to extend that shutout streak on Saturday night when it hosts FC Dallas at BMO Stadium. That game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT. (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN LA, 980 AM La Mera Mera).

NEWS & NOTES

With tonight's win, LAFC has now won six straight games in all competitions and finishes the month of May with a 6-1-0 record, including 4-0-0 at home.

LAFC's shutout streak of 485 minutes in all competitions and 391 minutes in MLS play are both club records. The club has recorded five shutouts in its last five games after recording just two in its first 12 this year.

Denis Bouanga's first half goal was the 50th of his LAFC career. He is the third player in club history to score 50 goals, joining Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi, with only Vela doing so faster than Bouanga who needed 80 games to score his 50 goals. Vela needed just 64 games to reach 50 goals while Rossi needed 93.

Bouanga is now 4-for-4 on penalties this season.

Bouanga has three goals and three assists during LAFC's current four-game MLS winning streak.

In the second half, Mateusz Bogusz scored his third goal in the last four games. He now has six on the season, extending his MLS-career-best tally.

Bogusz has a goal or an assist in all four games during the current winning streak.

