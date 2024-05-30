Andrew Tarbell and Amine Bassi Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell and forward Amine Bassi were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 17, the league announced today.

The Dynamo defeated the Colorado Rapids 3-1 at Shell Energy Stadium last night to sweep the season series. Houston netted three goals for the first time this season behind scores from Bassi, midfielder Latif Blessing and forward Sebastian Kowalczyk.

It was an historic night in goal for Houston, as Tarbell tallied 10 saves to tie current general manager Pat Onstad's single-match club record. His performance was highlighted by a double save in the 26th minute, diving to block the initial attempt from Rafael Navarro before getting up and diving again to stop a shot from Kévin Cabral at the near post. The veteran shot stopper made his second start of the season last night in relief of an injured Steve Clark.

Bassi found the scoresheet for the second time this season in the 40th minute, tapping home a brilliant cross from defender Griffin Dorsey, who also recorded his second assist of the season on the play. Bassi also led the team with four chances created, two big chances, two shots inside the box and 92 percent passing accuracy in the final third (min. 10 attempts).

Tarbell and Bassi are the ninth and tenth Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and are joined by Erik Sviatchenko (Matchday 15), Dorsey (Matchday 13), Héctor Herrera (Matchday 13), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Franco Escobar (Matchday 7), Brad Smith (Matchday 6) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.

Before the June international break, the Dynamo travel to face Portland Timbers FC on Saturday, June 1, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Houston defeated Portland 1-0 at home earlier this season.

