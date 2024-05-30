NBA Player Jerami Grant Joins D.C. United Ownership Group

May 30, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Jerami Grant joins the D.C. United ownership group

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announced that Portland Trail Blazers' forward Jerami Grant in the National Basketball Association (NBA) has joined the Black-and-Red ownership group as an investor.

"I am honored to be joining the D.C. United ownership group. Having grown up in the DMV, Washington, D.C. holds a special place in my heart, and I am proud to invest in the community that has played a significant role in shaping who I am today," said Grant. "D.C. United's ownership group has shown impressive growth over the years, extending their influence beyond sports into the realms of music and arts, which is something I deeply respect. The club's commitment to social responsibility is admirable, and I am eager to contribute in a meaningful way by giving back to the community. I strongly believe in the power of sports to bring people together, and as a professional athlete and owner, I am dedicated to making a positive impact in the DMV region through empowerment, providing opportunities, and service."

Grant attended DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, where he earned four-star recruit status and ranking as the No. 37 player in the nation by ESPN in 2012. Grant was selected as the 39th overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Over 10 years in the NBA, he's honed his skills with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Notably, during the 2020-21 NBA season, Grant had a breakout year, ending the season as a finalist for the Most Improved Player award while averaging a career-high in points per game. In 2020, Grant's talents were recognized on the global stage when he represented the United States as a member of the Olympic basketball team in Tokyo where his contributions played a pivotal role in securing a gold medal for Team USA.

Grant has made four postseason appearances, averaging 10.5 points, and four rebounds a game. His furthest playoff run came with Denver during the 2019-2020 season in which the Nuggets reached the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers.

"As D.C. United continues to grow year over year, it's integral for us to enhance our ownership group with a wide range of experience and expertise as we continue to enhance our overall business," said Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan, Co-Chairmen of D.C. United. "Jerami's extensive experience in collegiate and professional sports, his dedication to his community and charitable efforts, and unique perspective make him a valued addition to our ownership group, and we are excited to have him join us as a partner."

Beyond the court, Grant's legacy extends to his philanthropic endeavors. Rooted in his desire to give back to the community, he founded the Hour Generation Foundation-a beacon of hope for youth seeking to explore their talents and unlock their potential. Through this foundation, Grant and his team inspire and empower young minds, providing them with resources, advocacy, and service opportunities to nurture their gifts and aspirations. In recognition of his exemplary contributions both on and off the court, Grant was honored as the Trail Blazers' 2022-23 Maurice Lucas Award recipient. Grant will have an active role in the D.C. United ownership group and will continue to positively impact the D.C. community.

