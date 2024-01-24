Vasily Ponomarev Tallies a Goal in Wolves' Win

The Manitoba Moose (12-23-1-0) rematched with the Chicago Wolves (15-16-3-2) on Wednesday evening at Canada Life Centre for the final of two straight contests. Manitoba was coming off a 2-1 defeat against Chicago yesterday evening.

Chicago opened the scoring 2:45 into the contest with a power play goal from Vasily Ponomarev. Matt Donovan sent the pass down to Ponomarev, who jammed the puck past Thomas Milic with a quick short side shot. The tally was the lone scoring play of the opening frame. The Moose ended the period trailing by a score of 1-0. Milic took to the dressing room with six stops, while Chicago starter Adam Scheel finished the stanza with seven stops of his own.

The Moose tied the contest 25 seconds into the second period off a goal from Kristian Reichel. Parker Ford dug the puck off the wall and swept the pass out of the corner to Reichel. The forward found a soft spot between a pair of Wolves defenders and redirected the disc up and over Scheel. Reichel's tally was the only scoring of the middle frame. Manitoba outshot Chicago by a count of 12-10 in the period and carried a 1-1 tie into the final 20 minutes of action.

Chicago found the go-ahead marker near the halfway point of the third with a goal from Domenick Fensore. Kyle Marino lifted a shot through traffic that tumbled on net. The puck hit a stick in front and skittered past Milic. With time winding down, the decision was made to call Milic to the net in favour of the extra attacker. Despite generating pressure and chances, the buzzer sounded to end the game with the Moose failing to find the equalizer. Milic was hit with the loss and ended with 23 saves, while Scheel picked up the road victory on the strength of 32 saves of his own.

"Not going to lie, it's pretty tough right now. It seems we can't get out of this streak. I thought tonight we had a pretty good effort and didn't get the bounces. I thought we deserved to win tonight but as long as we stick to the plan and keep playing like today the bounces are going to come and the wins are going to come."

Parker Ford, Brad Lambert and Jeff Malott all recorded four shots on goal in the contest

Ford ranks third in Moose rookie scoring with 16 points (7G, 9A)

The Moose head on the road for a contest against the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Saturday, Jan. 27. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

