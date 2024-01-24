Weekly Roundup - 01.24.2024

January 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Looking to right the ship.

The Wranglers have dropped three straight games as they continue their seven-game road trip with a two-game set against the San Jose Barracuda on tap this weekend.

Calgary (22-12-3-0) sits in third place in the Pacific Division with 47 points, three points out of the top spot, which they had occupied for most of the season.

Upcoming Games:

Jan. 26 @ San Jose

Jan. 27 @ San Jose

Jan. 31 @ Coachella Valley

Roster Moves Aplenty

The message was loud and clear heading into the 2023-24 season: prospects and younger players - if they play the right way - would get more opportunities to prove themselves at the NHL level.

Certainly, that has been the case thus far, as 11 players have dressed for both the Wranglers and Flames this season, and there was plenty more movement in that regard in the past week.

Cole Schwindt - the third piece of the Jonathan Huberdeau/Mackenzie Weegar/Matthew Tkachuk deal received his first recall to the Flames since the trade almost two seasons ago and he played his first game against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

Adam Klapka was recalled by the Flames on Jan. 18 and had his first taste of NHL action on Jan. 20, averaging 6:06 of ice time against the Edmonton Oilers in his first game and played 6:55 against the Blues on Jan. 23.

Matt Coronato was recalled by the Flames on Jan. 19 and played 14:09 against the Oilers on Saturday and registered three shots in 15:28 of ice time against the Blues on Jan. 23.

Dustin Wolf was up with the Flames last week, backing up Dan Vladar for three games, but did not play before being assigned back to the Wranglers on Jan. 21.

Additionally, Walker Duehr was assigned to the Wranglers on Jan. 18, picking up an assist in his first game with the club this season and Oliver Kylington rejoined the Flames after his brief conditioning stint with the Wranglers.

Pettersen Leading The Pack

Emilio Pettersen has made strides offensively this season, currently leading the Wranglers in scoring with 26 points (7G, 19A) in 37 games, while sitting first on the team in assists and second in powerplay tallies with four.

The Flames' 2018 sixth-round draft pick (167th overall) notched 10 points (2G, 8A) in 10 games earlier in January, but has struggled to find the scoresheet in his last five games.

"For myself, I can be a lot better," said Pettersen. "All I'm focusing on is getting better and to help my team...that's the mindset I have."

Kerins Making His Mark

Rory Kerins has been a consistent offensive presence for the Wranglers in his first full AHL season.

Through 29 games, Kerins has 23 points (11G, 12A), and leads the team with six powerplay goals and four game-winners.

The Caledon, Ont. native picked up a goal in each game over the weekend for the Wranglers.

One-Timers:

Dustin Wolf, Matt Coronato (currently with Flames) and Head Coach Trent Cull were selected to represent the Wranglers at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose.

Clark Bishop has two goals in his last three games.

Kevin Rooney and Jakob Pelletier continue to skate with the Wranglers as they progress towards game action for the first time this season.

Quotables:

Head Coach Trent Cull on Cole Schwindt's NHL recall:

"I'm happy for Cole first off, he's been working hard...He's doing a good job, so it's nice to see him get rewarded."

Rory Kerins on the focus heading into the series with San Jose:

"We're a confident group and if we stick to our game, we'll be successful."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.