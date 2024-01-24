Griffins Collect Third-Straight Third Period Comeback with 3-1 Win Over Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Griffins put together their third-straight third period comeback win with goals from Zach Aston-Reese, Jonatan Berggren and Austin Czarnik in a 3-1 victory over the Rockford IceHogs at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday.

Czarnik's empty-net tally marked his 100th goal in the AHL. Sebastian Cossa amassed a .950 save percentage in the win, shutting down 22 of Rockford's 23 chances. The rookie goaltender has now won four of his last five contests while going 5-2-1 in his last eight. The win tonight marked a three-game winning streak for Grand Rapids.

Following a scoreless first period, Mike Hardman put the IceHogs on the board early in the second frame, as he slid the puck behind Cossa while on the doorstep at 5:40. With under a minute left to play in the middle frame, Czarnik and Aston-Reese both had one-on-one opportunities with Drew Commesso. However, the duo were both denied by Commesso to keep the score 1-0 Rockford.

Roughly seven minutes into the third period, Aston-Reese skated in on Commesso and rifled the puck through the five-hole from the high slot to tie the game up at 1-1 with 12:42 remaining. Following Aston-Reese's tally, Berggren put Grand Rapids in front when he potted his tenth goal of the season with a shot from the right circle that went top shelf at 11:55. With Commesso pulled in the waning minutes of the final period, Czarnik received a pass in Rockford's zone and fired it into the empty net from the right circle with 28 seconds remaining to seal a 3-1 Griffins win.

Notes

- Dominik Shine (2-2--4), Czarnik (2-3--5) and Berggren (2-2--4) all extended their point streaks to four games.

- Since returning from Detroit, Czarnik has curated 10 points (2-8--10) in nine games with the Griffins.

- Tonight's victory snapped Grand Rapids' three-game home losing streak.

Box Score

Rockford 0 1 0 - 1

Grand Rapids 0 0 3 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Kaiser Rfd (roughing), 10:11; Spezia Gr (roughing), 10:11.

2nd Period-1, Rockford, Hardman 10 (Luypen), 5:40. Penalties-Allan Rfd (tripping), 11:51; Nijhoff Rfd (roughing), 18:14; Johansson Gr (roughing), 18:14.

3rd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Aston-Reese 7 (Shine), 7:18. 3, Grand Rapids, Berggren 10 (Czarnik, Newpower), 11:55. 4, Grand Rapids, Czarnik 5 (Aston-Reese, Gettinger), 19:32 (EN). Penalties-Kaiser Rfd (tripping), 4:38.

Shots on Goal-Rockford 6-8-9-23. Grand Rapids 2-11-13-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Rockford 0 / 0; Grand Rapids 0 / 2.

Goalies-Rockford, Commesso 8-9-2 (25 shots-23 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 8-7-3 (23 shots-22 saves).

A-3,649

Three Stars

1. GR Berggren (game-winner); 2. GR Cossa (W, 22 saves); 3. GR Aston-Reese (goal, assist)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 17-15-4-1 (39 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 26 vs. Belleville 7 p.m.

Rockford: 16-15-3-1 (36 pts.) / Fri., Jan. 26 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. CST

