Wolves' Win Streak Reaches Five After Tipping Moose 2-1

January 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves wrapped up their five-game road trip-and the first half of the 2023-24 American Hockey League season-with a 2-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night in Winnipeg, MB.

Domenick Fensore scored the game-winner in the third period and Vasily Ponomarev also had a goal to help lift the Wolves to their fifth consecutive triumph and seventh in their last eight contests.

Goaltender Adam Scheel continued his standout play with 32 saves as Chicago swept the back-to-back games and handed the Moose their 11th loss in a row.

For the second consecutive game, the Wolves scored 2 minutes, 45 seconds into the contest while on the power play. Wednesday night's version came courtesy of Ponomarev after the forward took a feed from Rocco Grimaldi, skated in on Moose goaltender Thomas Milic and fired the puck from a sharp angle past the netminder to the glove side. Grimaldi and Matt Donovan earned assists on Ponomarev's eighth goal of the season.

Manitoba knotted the score at 1-1 just :25 into the second period on a score by Kristian Reichel for the only marker of the middle stanza.

Midway through third, Fensore gave the Wolves a 2-1 lead when he found the back of the net off a goal-mouth scramble for the defenseman's first tally of the season. Forward Kyle Marino recorded the lone assist on the score.

Scheel earned his fifth consecutive victory in goal-yielding a single score in each game of the road trip-for the Wolves while Milic (23 saves) suffered the loss for the Moose.

At the midway point of the season, the Wolves stand at 15-16-3-2 while Manitoba is 12-23-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

