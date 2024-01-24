Iowa Scores Final Four Goals, Drops 7-4 Decision to Texas

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild scored the final four goals of the game but fell 7-4 to the Texas Stars at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night. Adam Beckman scored twice for the Wild while Brenden Miller and David Spacek each had two assists.

Christian Kyrou opened the scoring for the Stars with a knuckling shot that bounced under the blocker of Zane McIntyre (six saves) at 3:09 of the first period.

Curtis McKenzie doubled the lead for Texas at 11:38 with a short-side one-timer from the left circle.

Texas widened the advantage to 3-0 just 2:12 later with another short-side finish from Riley Damiani that chased McIntyre.

Oskar Back scored off the rush with 2:28 remaining in the first with a shot against the grain that beat Peyton Jones (14 saves).

Texas carried the 4-0 lead and an 11-5 shot advantage into the first intermission.

Damiani opened the middle frame with a shot from the left circle over the right shoulder of Jones that made the score 5-0 at 3:18.

Logan Stankoven finished off a backdoor pass from Mavrik Bourque 1:14 later to extend the Texas lead to six goals.

McKenzie found Kyle McDonald at the top of the Iowa crease for a power-play goal with 4:10 to play in the second.

Adam Beckman put Iowa on the board at 17:23 when he deflected a point shot from Miller past Remi Poirier (28 saves). Spacek also earned an assist on the goal.

Texas entered the second intermission up 7-1 with a 21-14 lead in shots.

The Wild added three goals in the final 11 minutes. Kevin Conley opened the scoring in the third period when he tipped home a point shot by Carson Lambos at 9:14. Nic Petan added an assist on Conley's tally.

Gavin Hain made the score 7-3 at 10:29 when he poked home a loose puck with assists from Miller and Spacek.

Beckman capped the scoring with his second goal of the night. After Michael Milne found Greg Meireles in the left circle, Meireles threw a backdoor pass that Beckman backhanded home at 17:46.

Iowa outshot Texas 30-27. The Wild were 0-for-1 on the man advantage while the Stars went 1-for-1 on the power play.

Iowa hosts the San Diego Gulls on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. on Military Appreciation Night presented by 72 Degrees Heating & Cooling and STAR 102.5.

