Moose Edged by Wolves, 1-2

The Manitoba Moose (12-22-1-0) battled the Chicago Wolves (14-16-3-2) on Tuesday evening at Canada Life Centre for the first of two straight contests. Manitoba was coming off a 4-3 defeat against Grand Rapids on Saturday evening.

Chicago opened the scoring 2:45 into the contest with a power play goal from Max Comtois, who cleaned up a Vasily Ponomarev rebound. The Wolves added to the lead near the halfway point of the frame with a goal off the stick of Ponomarev. Moving in on an odd-man rush, Chris Terry dropped the pass to Ponomarev, who beat a partially screened Delia. The Moose ended the period trailing by a score of 2-0. Delia took to the dressing room with seven total stops, while Chicago starter Adam Scheel finished the frame with seven stops of his own.

Less than two minutes into the middle stanza, the Moose were granted a four-minute chance on the power play, but were unable to solve Scheel. Neither side was able to find twine in the second period. Manitoba outshot Chicago by a count of 11-7 in the period, but Scheel snagged them all to keep the Moose down by a pair heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

With time winding down and the Moose trailing by a pair, the decision was made to call Delia to bench in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit succeeded, and the Moose found the back of the net with a goal from Ville Heinola. Nikita Chibrikov sent the disc from the boards up to the point. Heinola fired a shot through traffic and past Scheel with 27 seconds left. Manitoba was unable to find the equalizer as the buzzer sounded to end the contest with the Moose falling 2-1. Delia was hit with the loss and ended with 21 saves, while Scheel picked up the road victory on the strength of 29 saves of his own.

Quotable

Moose Defenceman Ashton Sautner (Click for full interview)

"I thought we did some good things. Obviously the push at the end of the third period there was a positive. We can use that in build off of it for tomorrow. It's no secret we're going through a tough stretch right now and I know a lot of guys haven't been through it in their careers. But when you do good things like that at the end of the game and rally around each other, that's something we can build off of."

Statbook

Nikita Chibrikov has four points (3G, 1A) over his past three contests

Ville Heinola has two points (1G, 1A) in his past two games

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Chicago Wolves for the final of two straight games at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday, Jan. 24. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

