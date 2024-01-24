Monsters Skate Away with 7-5 Win over Marlies

January 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 7-5 on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 25-11-1-1 and are currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Monsters took control of the opening frame starting with a goal from Jake Christiansen at 10:57 with helpers from Cole Clayton and Mikael Pyyhtia followed by a marker from Tyler Angle at 14:13 assisted by Justin Pearson and Cameron Butler setting the score at 2-0 after 20 minutes. Toronto responded with a pair of goals in the second period from Alex Steeves on the power play at 4:41 and Kyle Clifford at 9:32 to tie the game. Angle scored his second tally of the night at 15:32 unassisted sending Cleveland to the final intermission ahead 3-2. The back-and-forth continued into the third period beginning with a Marlies shorthanded goal by Joseph Blandisi at 5:10 that was answered with a marker from Clayton at 6:51 off feeds from Christiansen and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Clifford grabbed his second goal of the night for Toronto at 7:31, but Owen Sillinger responded with a tally at 11:03 assisted by Luca Del Bel Belluz and Fix-Wolansky pushing the score to 5-4. The Marlies added a marker from Max Lajoie at 15:59, but Sillinger snagged his second goal of the evening at 17:17 with helpers from Hunter McKown and Fix-Wolansky once again putting the Monsters ahead. Christiansen put the game away with an empty-net tally at 19:37 assisted by Pyyhtia and Carson Meyer bringing the final score to 7-5.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 33 saves for the win while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby stopped 12 shots in defeat.

The Monsters welcome the Hartford Wolf Pack on Friday, January 26, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 2 1 4 - - 7

TOR 0 2 3 - - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 19 0/3 3/4 8 min / 4 inf

TOR 38 1/4 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves W 33 5 19-6-1

TOR Hildeby L 12 6 9-7-3

Cleveland Record: 25-11-1-1, 1st North Division

Toronto Record: 16-14-5-1, 6th North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.