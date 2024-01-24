Wolf Pack Eye Revenge against Penguins in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack continue their four-game road trip tonight at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza as they meet the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Pack will look to move to 2-0-0-0 on their current trip and snap a two-game losing streak against the Pens.

The puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fourth of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Penguins this season. It is the third consecutive meeting between the teams in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The final two meetings of the season series, set for February 2nd and April 19th, will both take place at the XL Center.

The Wolf Pack opened the season series with a 5-0 win over the Penguins in Hartford on October 20th, but the Penguins have won two straight since. They evened the series up with a 4-2 victory in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on October 28th, then took the lead in the season series the last time out on January 7th.

The Penguins opened the scoring on January 7th at 7:27 of the first period, as Sam Poulin jammed home a rebound for his fifth goal of the season. The Pens then jumped ahead 2-0 when Jonathan Gruden snapped home a shorthanded goal 11:44 into the second period. The unassisted, shorthanded goal was Gruden's second goal, both game-winning goals, against the Wolf Pack this season.

Brandon Scanlin blasted home his fourth goal of the campaign at 7:58 of the third period, but it would not be enough as the Penguins prevailed 2-1.

Joel Blomqvist is 2-0-0 against the Wolf Pack this season, making 42 saves on 45 shots (.933 sv%). Louis Domingue has Hartford's lone win in the season series, pitching a 35-save shutout on October 20th.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack picked up a 3-0 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night, their sixth straight road victory against their in-state rival.

After a scoreless first period, Karl Henriksson opened the scoring 4:01 into the second period. Henriksson took a feed from Adam Sýkora and beat Islanders' starter Jakub Skarek by the blocker for his seventh goal of the season. The goal was Henriksson's first game-winning goal of the campaign, and his third career deciding tally in the AHL.

Nikolas Brouillard gave the Wolf Pack the insurance marker at 1:33 of the third period, firing a shot into traffic that beat Skarek for his third goal of the season. The goal was scored on the powerplay.

Bobby Trivigno applied the dagger at 18:23, taking a pass from Anton Blidh and hitting the empty net for his third goal of the season. Dylan Garand collected his second shutout of the 2023-24 campaign, making 34 saves. Both of his blank slates have come at the expense of the Islanders, as he made 37 saves in a 3-0 victory on November 10th.

Alex Belzile leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 12 this season. He also leads the team in points with 30 (12 g, 18 a) after collecting an assist on Henriksson's game-winning goal on Saturday night. Mac Hollowell leads the club in assists with 27.

On Monday, the parent New York Rangers (NHL) assigned defenseman Matthew Robertson to the Wolf Pack. Additionally, the Pack recalled forward Cristiano DiGiacinto from loan to the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones.

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins, like the Wolf Pack, were victorious last time out. The Pens took a tightly contested 2-1 game on Sunday afternoon over the Springfield Thunderbirds in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Jakub Vrana opened the scoring 9:02 into the game for the visitors, potting his fifth goal of the season unassisted. Owen Headrick had the answer at 16:33, however, firing home his first career goal in the AHL to send the game to the intermission tied 1-1.

Just 1:34 into the middle frame, Vinnie Hinostroza broke the tie with his fourth goal of the season. That would prove to be the game-winner, as Blomqvist made 12 saves in the final forty minutes to preserve a 2-1 win for the Penguins.

The victory snapped a brief two-game losing streak for the Penguins, who are now 3-2-0-0 in their last five outings.

They have allowed just four goals in their last three games, and only one goal in their last two outings.

Alex Nylander paces the Penguins' attack with 12 goals this season. Defenseman Ty Smith, meanwhile, leads the club in both assists with 20 and points with 26 (6 g, 20 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:50 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack continue their road trip on Friday night when they visit the Cleveland Monsters for a back-to-back set. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage will be available at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is next back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 31st when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for the first time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

