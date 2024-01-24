Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars
January 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (14-21-1-2; 31 pts.) vs. Texas Stars (19-14-2-1; 41 pts.)
The Iowa Wild host the Texas Stars at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Winning Wednesday. All fans in attendance will receive a ticket to a future game if the Wild win.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 28-34-8-3 (13-20-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-14-5-1 at Texas)
LAST TIME: Iowa beat Texas 3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday... Adam Beckman opened the scoring at 3:39 of the first period... Michael Milne scored his first goal of the season in the third... Steven Fogarty scored the winner for Iowa... Zane McIntyre stopped 28-of-30 shots
2022-23: Iowa went 2-3-2-1 against Texas in 2022-23... The Wild earned points in each of the final four meetings... Nic Petan led Iowa with eight points (4-4=8) in six games... Sammy Walker led Wild skaters with five goals against the Stars... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-1-1 against Texas with a 2.49 GAA
TEAM NOTES
STARTING OUT: Iowa scored the opening goal on Monday for the first time in five games... The Wild had scored first just once in the previous 13 contests... Iowa improved to 7-1-0-0 at home when scoring first
DOWN THE STRETCH: The Wild scored two goals in the third period on Monday... Iowa's last two-goal period came on Dec. 30 vs. Colorado... The team's previous two-goal third period came on Dec. 23 vs. Manitoba... The Wild have posted double-digit shot totals in eight of the last nine third periods
THREE GOAL SCORERS: Iowa had three different players score a goal on Monday... The last time the Wild saw three players find the score sheet came on Dec. 22 vs. Manitoba... Iowa is 10-1-0-1 when three or more players score in a game
PETAN'S POWER-PLAY POINTS
Nic Petan picked up an assist on Steven Fogarty's power-play game-winning goal on Monday
With the assist, Petan reached the 30-point mark (10-20=30) for his third consecutive AHL season
Petan has recorded 30 points in six AHL seasons and every season in which he has played at least 25 games
Six of Petan's 10 goals have come on the power play
10 of Petan's 20 assists have come on the power play
STAT ATTACK
Steven Fogarty has scored each of Iowa's last two game-winning goals and leads the Wild with four game-winners this season
Adam Beckman is on a three-game point streak (2-1=3)
Sammy Walker became the first Iowa player to reach 100 shots this season on Monday
David Spacek posted a career-high six shots in Monday's win
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2024
- Monsters and I'm from Cleveland Collaborate on T-Shirt Giveaway for Saturday Night - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge against Penguins in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Hogs Make Trip to Grand Rapids for Mid-Week Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Detroit Reassigns Brogan Rafferty to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Assign Cam Morrison to Everblades - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Thunderbirds, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Gulls Beat Canucks, 2-1, In Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Fall 2-1 in Shootouts Against the San Diego Gulls for the Final Time this Season - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose Edged by Wolves, 1-2 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.