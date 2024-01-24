Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Texas Stars

January 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (14-21-1-2; 31 pts.) vs. Texas Stars (19-14-2-1; 41 pts.)

The Iowa Wild host the Texas Stars at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. on Winning Wednesday. All fans in attendance will receive a ticket to a future game if the Wild win.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 28-34-8-3 (13-20-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 15-14-5-1 at Texas)

LAST TIME: Iowa beat Texas 3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena on Monday... Adam Beckman opened the scoring at 3:39 of the first period... Michael Milne scored his first goal of the season in the third... Steven Fogarty scored the winner for Iowa... Zane McIntyre stopped 28-of-30 shots

2022-23: Iowa went 2-3-2-1 against Texas in 2022-23... The Wild earned points in each of the final four meetings... Nic Petan led Iowa with eight points (4-4=8) in six games... Sammy Walker led Wild skaters with five goals against the Stars... Jesper Wallstedt went 2-1-1 against Texas with a 2.49 GAA

TEAM NOTES

STARTING OUT: Iowa scored the opening goal on Monday for the first time in five games... The Wild had scored first just once in the previous 13 contests... Iowa improved to 7-1-0-0 at home when scoring first

DOWN THE STRETCH: The Wild scored two goals in the third period on Monday... Iowa's last two-goal period came on Dec. 30 vs. Colorado... The team's previous two-goal third period came on Dec. 23 vs. Manitoba... The Wild have posted double-digit shot totals in eight of the last nine third periods

THREE GOAL SCORERS: Iowa had three different players score a goal on Monday... The last time the Wild saw three players find the score sheet came on Dec. 22 vs. Manitoba... Iowa is 10-1-0-1 when three or more players score in a game

PETAN'S POWER-PLAY POINTS

Nic Petan picked up an assist on Steven Fogarty's power-play game-winning goal on Monday

With the assist, Petan reached the 30-point mark (10-20=30) for his third consecutive AHL season

Petan has recorded 30 points in six AHL seasons and every season in which he has played at least 25 games

Six of Petan's 10 goals have come on the power play

10 of Petan's 20 assists have come on the power play

STAT ATTACK

Steven Fogarty has scored each of Iowa's last two game-winning goals and leads the Wild with four game-winners this season

Adam Beckman is on a three-game point streak (2-1=3)

Sammy Walker became the first Iowa player to reach 100 shots this season on Monday

David Spacek posted a career-high six shots in Monday's win

