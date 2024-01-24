Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Phil Myers to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Phil Myers to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Myers, 26, has skated in five games with the Lightning this season, most recently January 23 at Philadelphia where he registered 5:57 time on ice. He has 158 games of NHL experience over six seasons, producing eight goals and 36 points. In 28 games with Syracuse this season, Myers has posted three goals and nine points while leading the Crunch for plus/minus at plus-20.

Myers was acquired by the Lightning from Nashville along with forward Grant Mismash on July 3, 2022 in exchange for defenseman Ryan McDonagh.

