Game Preview: Condors at San Jose, 7 p.m.

BAKERSFIELD (18-11-3, 39pts) @ SAN JOSE (11-20-7, 29pts)

The Condors look for their fourth straight win as they head to the Bay Area

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m.

BROADCAST

AHLTV

San Jose Barracuda Audio Network

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors are 10-1-2 in their last 13 games and begin a three-game week in San Jose.

LOOKING BACK

Two goals late in the first period from Carter Savoie (3rd) and Matvey Petrov (3rd) gave the Condors a 2-1 lead after one and the team scored four times in the third period in a 6-2 win over Ontario Sunday. Jack Campbell won his fourth straight start, stopping 27 of 29 shots.

LOVE THE DRAKE

Drake Caggiula scored twice in the third period on Sunday, pushing him into the team's scoring lead with 26 points (8g-18a) in 23 games.

LETS TALK GAMES IN HAND

Bakersfield sits in fourth in the division on points percentage with six games in hand on today's opponent, San Jose. The Condors have a max of nine games in hand (Henderson) and at least five in hand on every team currently in playoff positioning. Only 11 points separate first (Tucson) through eighth (Bakersfield) pointswise in the division with the Condors holding six games in hand on the Roadrunners.

MICHIGAN MAN

Ben Gleason leads all AHL d-men with a 19.0% shooting percentage, connecting on eight of 42 shots this season. His career high in goals is nine (done twice). He is fourth in the AHL for goals by a blueliner and had two assists on Sunday.

NO REST FOR BROBY

Philip Broberg has five assists in his last two outings. Overall, he is a team high +13 and has 12 points (1g-11a) in his last 17 games.

SOUP'S ON

Over his last 11 games, Jack Campbell is 8-3-0 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

OLLIE OLLIE OLLIE!

Tonight's expected starter, Olivier Rodrigue continues to put his name atop the AHL's goaltending leaders. His .924 save percentage is third overall. He stopped 26 of 29 on Saturday in a 7-3 win over Calgary. The second round pick has just three regulation losses in 15 appearances this season.

LOCK IT DOWN

The Condors have allowed two goals or fewer in eight of their last 11 contests. Overall, the team is ninth in goals against per game at 2.78.

GOOD RUN

Bakersfield has points in 12 of 13 games, collecting 22 of 26 points on the 10-1-2 stretch. It is currently the best run of anyone in the division.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 16-1-3 when scoring at least three goals this season.

POWER PLAY PRECISION

Bakersfield's power play went 4/6 on Sunday against one of the league's best penalty kills in Ontario. The unit is now sixth in the AHL at 21.0%.

HOFF HEATING UP

Noel Hoefenmayer had an assist on Sunday and points in five straight games (2g-3a). The Toronto native has 15 points (5g-10a) on the season.

PEDEY PILING UP THE POINTS

Lane Pederson has been held without a point in just two of his last nine games. He has eight points (3g-5a) over that span and is third on the team in scoring with 21 points (9g-12a).

TWO ADDITIONS

Adam Erne and James Hamblin have both rejoined the Condors from the Edmonton Oilers. Hamblin had five points (2g-3a) in six games before his most recent recall.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

San Jose returns home off a four game road trip. The team does have a shootout win over Bakersfield, 5-4, back on Dec. 29. D-man Leon Gawanke has three goals against Bakersfield in four games.

UP NEXT

The Condors are home Friday and Saturday for $2 Beers on Friday and Wearable Condors Flag Giveaway on Saturday. The fun starts at just $15!

