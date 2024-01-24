Hardman Scores Lone Goal for Hogs in 3-1 Road Loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Mike Hardman scored Rockford's lone goal in a 3-1 loss to Grand Rapids on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. A late three-goal third-period surge from Grand Rapids sunk Rockford despite several stunning saves from goaltender Drew Commesso.

Rockford was able to kill off two power-play opportunities from the Griffins, but the Hogs were not given a single man-advantage for the first time this season.

Rockford and Grand Rapids were scoreless in the first 20 minutes of play with the IceHogs outshooting the Griffins 6-2. Roughing penalties between both teams provided 4-on-4 action near the end of the period.

In the second frame, Rockford scored first to take a 1-0 lead. A battle near the corner wall resulted in a flying puck towards the right faceoff circle. Jalen Luypen attacked the puck as it landed on the ice, beating out a Griffins defender, and sent the puck toward the slot where Hardman was positioned in front of the net. Hardman settled the bouncing puck before spinning and shooting into the net (5:40).

Grand Rapids finished the second frame of action outshooting Rockford 11 shots to 7. Commesso continued to shine through the offensive attack, including a glove save on a 1-on-1 attempt from Austin Czarnik. Commesso finished his night with 23 saves on 26 shots.

The Griffins took control of the game in the third period with three unanswered goals. Zach Aston-Reese tied the game (7:18) followed by a goal from the right face-off circle by Jonatan Berggren to take a 2-1 lead (11:55). With a little over a minute left, Rockford pulled Commesso from the net in an attempt to tie the game. Aston-Reese sent a pass to Czarnik from center ice to score the empty net goal (10:32).

The Rockford IceHogs wrap up their two-game road trip in Wisconsin as they take on the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Jan. 26 before returning to the BMO Center on Saturday to start a 9-game home stand. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. in Milwaukee.

