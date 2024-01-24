Morning Skate Report: January 24, 2024
January 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights return to home ice, where they will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds for their fifth matchup of the year. Defenseman Daniil Miromanov makes his return to the lineup after being assigned on a long-term conditioning loan. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
TRIUMPHANT RETURN
Daniil Miromanov returns to the Silver Knights' lineup tonight for his first professional game since March 31, 2023. Before his injury, Miromanov split time between the Silver and Golden Knights. He also provides a strong offensive threat at the blue line, scoring 22 points (9G, 13A) in 31 AHL games and 6 points (2G, 4A) in 14 NHL games during the 2022-23 season.
"We're happy to have [Miromanov] back, first and foremost," said Head Coach Ryan Craig after Wednesday's morning skate. "He's worked really hard to rehab and put himself in a position to be back. He's an offensive guy that, when he has the puck on his stick, good things seem to happen."
"It was definitely a journey," added Miromanov. "You go through a lot of things, and I definitely learned a lot. A lot of mental toughness, a lot of grit, a lot of fortitude and self belief - you pretty much go through everything."
For long-time fans of Miromanov, there is one big change coming: a new number. He'll now don #62 when he takes the ice.
"I was always #62 in juniors and then years after in the KHL," he said. "When I came to Vegas, I was assigned #42. Ever since then I've been trying to switch to my number, my lucky number, #62. Finally I was able to this summer; finally the time has come."
BEHIND ENEMY LINES
Forward Cameron Hughes leads the Firebirds with 35 points (12G, 23A) in 38 games. He is currently on an eight-game point streak, scoring 11 points (5G, 6A) over that stretch. In the two-game road series against the Silver Knights, Hughes tallied three points (1G, 2A). Henderson and Coachella split that series, while the Silver Knights hold an overall 3-1-0 record against the Firebirds this season.
Forward Max McCormick is also presently on a hot streak, scoring seven points (2G, 5A) in his last five games. He notched a goal and two assists on January 20 against the Ontario Reign, marking his fourth game this season in which he recorded three or more points.
Goaltender Ales Stezka remains Coachella's only qualified goaltender. He is averaging 2.93 goals against with a .900 save percentage. He started both road games against the Silver Knights, going 1-1-0 in that series.
FURTHER NOTES
Jakub Brabenec is day to day
Mason Primeau is day to day
Morning Skate Report: January 24, 2024
