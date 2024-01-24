Rangers Recall Forward Jake Leschyshyn from Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled forward Jake Leschyshyn from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Leschyshyn, 24, has appeared in 16 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring seven points (4 g, 3 a). He has also appeared in one game with the Rangers, suiting up for the club on January 11th against the St. Louis Blues.

This is Leschyshyn's second season with the Wolf Pack. The native of Raleigh, NC, recorded 15 points (5 g, 10 a) in 18 games with the club during the 2022-23 campaign. He then went on to score three points (2 g, 1 a) in five Calder Cup Playoff games with the Wolf Pack.

Leschyshyn began the 2022-23 season with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, appearing in 22 games with the team. He was claimed off waivers by the Rangers on January 11th, 2023, and skated in 13 games before his assignment to the Wolf Pack.

In his career, Leschyshyn has appeared in 77 career NHL games with the Golden Knights and Rangers, scoring six points (2 g, 4 a). He has also dressed in 171 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Henderson Silver Knights, and Chicago Wolves, collecting 68 points (33 g, 35 a).

Leschyshyn was selected in the second round, 62nd overall, by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack continue their road trip on Friday night when they visit the Cleveland Monsters for a back-to-back set. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage will be available at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Pack is next back at the XL Center on Wednesday, January 31st when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers to town for the first time this season. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

