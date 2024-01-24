Hogs Make Trip to Grand Rapids for Mid-Week Matchup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Rockford IceHogs start a two-game road trip before a nine-game home stretch with a tilt against the Grand Rapids Griffins tonight at Van Andel Arena at 6 p.m. Rockford has won three of the previous four meetings against Grand Rapids, including a two-game sweep of the Griffins on Jan. 12 and 13.

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 16-15-3-1, 36 points (4th, Central)

Grand Rapids: 16-15-4-1, 37 points (3rd, Central)

Last Game vs. Grand Rapids (Jan. 13 - OTW 3-2)

The IceHogs tied the game in the third period and then won in overtime against the Griffins on Jan. 13. Brett Seney tied the game at 2-2 with less than five minutes left in the third, and Anders Bjork scored the game-winner for Rockford. Austin Strand also scored his first IceHogs goal earlier in the contest.

Last Game (Jan. 20 - W 4-1 vs. Iowa)

The IceHogs made the most of their opportunities late in the game against the Iowa Wild on Saturday to claim a 4-1 win on home ice. With the game tied 1-1 heading into the third, Brett Seney and Ryder Rolston scored power-play goals to give Rockford a firm advantage.

Wyatt Kaiser scored his first professional goal in the second period after joining the rush and netting a pass from David Gust. Gust extended his point streak to five games on the play and would pick up another helper later. Drew Commesso finished with 21 saves on 22 shots, and Rockford's PK was a perfect 5-for-5.

Power-Play Notes

Rockford's power play was crucial in the Hogs' 4-1 win over Iowa on Saturday. Rockford scored two power-play goals in the third period to take the lead and earn two points. Brett Seney scored on the man-advantage to record the game-winning goal, and Seney now leads the team with seven power-play strikes. The total is also tied for the sixth-most in the league. David Gust picked up an assist on the play, and he is now tied for 10th in the AHL with 11 power-play helpers. Ryder Rolston also scored on the power play in that third period, and his three power-play tallies are tied for 12th amongst AHL rookies. Rockford has now recorded multiple power-play goals in seven games so far this season. The IceHogs' offensive specialty unit ranks 15th at 19.1%.

Go Go Gust

After post two assists on Saturday against Iowa, David Gust leads the IceHogs with 30 points (10G, 20A) in 32 games and has points in his last five contests (1G, 6A). The forward had a career-high 26 goals with Rockford last season when he was the Hogs' leading scorer with 59 points in 65 games. Gust is also only three goals away from hitting 100 professional tallies. The Orland Park, Illinois native tabbed his first NHL goal last season in his first NHL game with the Blackhawks, and his other 96 pro scores have come with the Bakersfield Condors, Charlotte Checkers, Chicago Wolves, and IceHogs.

PK Holding it Down

Rockford was a perfect 5-for-5 against the Iowa Wild on Saturday night. Last Friday's game against Chicago marked the seventh straight game in which Rockford had to battle a top-10 power play in the AHL, and Rockford was again flawless with a 2-for-2 effort on the kill. In a stretch of games against Milwaukee, Texas, Grand Rapids, and Chicago, the Hogs faced the eighth, second, third, ninth, 10th, and best PP units in the league. During that span, the Hogs' PK killed off 17 of 20 shorthanded opportunities for a solid 85.0% mark on the kill. Over the last eight games, Rockford has killed off 22 of 25 shorthanded chances for an 88.0% rate. Grand Rapids' power play currently ranks fifth in the AHL at 81.0%. The Griffins are 2-for-10 on the power play against the Hogs this season.

Fiesta Tuesday

It's Fiesta Tuesday at the BMO Center as the IceHogs face off against the Manitoba Moose on Tuesday, Jan. 30 for a 7 p.m. puck drop! Enjoy $2 tacos with $5 margarita and craft beer specials on Fiesta Tuesdays at the BMO Center with media partner Q98.5!

Hockey Is For Everyone Night

Hockey Is For Everyone Night will be a night of pride and inclusivity for all when the IceHogs take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, Feb. 2! It's also our next $2 Beer Friday with $2 Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light cans available at most concession stands through the second intermission.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 Circle TV (Changing from 19.2 to The 365 starting on Dec. 31)! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-24 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Oct. 28 vs. Grand Rapids - W 3-0 - Recap, Highlights

Dec. 27 vs. Grand Rapids - L 4-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 12 @ Grand Rapids - W 2-0 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 13 @ Grand Rapids - OTW 3-2 - Recap, Highlights

Jan. 24 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Mar. 2 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

Mar. 23 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.

Apr. 12 @ Grand Rapids 6 p.m.

IceHogs vs Griffins, All-time

66-52-6-4

