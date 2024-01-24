Checkers Assign Cam Morrison to Everblades
January 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers announced today that Cam Morrison has been assigned to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.
The 25-year-old forward has four points (1g, 3a) in 22 games for the Checkers this season and three goals in five games for the Everblades.
The Checkers are set to embark on a four-game road trip that kicks off Friday in Springfield.
