Checkers Assign Cam Morrison to Everblades

January 24, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers announced today that Cam Morrison has been assigned to the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

The 25-year-old forward has four points (1g, 3a) in 22 games for the Checkers this season and three goals in five games for the Everblades.

The Checkers are set to embark on a four-game road trip that kicks off Friday in Springfield.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.