Gulls Beat Canucks, 2-1, In Shootout

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in a shootout Tuesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego. The Gulls have earned points in five straight home games (4-0-1-0) and in five of their last six games overall (4-1-1-0). San Diego's overall record now stands at 13-17-6-0.

Pavol Regenda scored his 11th goal of the season, his first point since returning from a 13-game absence due to injury.

Andrew Agozzino tallied an assist to give him helpers in back-to-back games. He is now tied for the team lead in assists with 20.

Calle Clang stopped 24-of-25 shots to earn his fifth win of the season.

Ben King and Nikita Nesterenko scored in the shootout.

The San Diego Gulls will begin a three-game road trip on Friday, starting with a matchup against the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena (5 p.m. PST; TV: AHLTV; RADIO: Gulls Audio Network).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Left wing Pavol Regenda

On his first goal since returning from injury:

I mean it was a long injury. I came back and I didn't feel really good. I say like 20 pounds fell off me with that goal, so I'm happy. I'm happy we won the game. It feels really good.

On responding against Abbotsford:

We knew they're a really good team and all. They play really hard. We play a lot of games against them. We just tried to stick with our plan. Our line played really good. The whole team was really, really good. So we're happy that we responded. The game was tight again and also it was 0-0. And then we have great guys who have a great shootout. It all was really good.

On the low-scoring game:

They're really hard team. They are really fast. They play really, really good defense. They turn pucks right away, so we have to be careful with every puck, every decision you make. You have to be perfect because they go our way. We're happy that we could play against those guys like a mini-series because we could see what we are capable of. We could show they're playing really good right now, so we deserved those wins.

On the special teams' units:

We have guys who play power play and who play PK. (Gulls forwards Josh Lopina, Nathan Gaucher and Judd Caulfield), all of those guys, they do a really good job. That's a special thing when it's games like that.

On the upcoming road trip:

It's going to be cold, so it's going to be fun. It's going to be a long trip. We played against Iowa. We know what they play. They're a really good team too. We're going to have to stay to our plan, what we should do, what we should play. We can win against everybody.

Goaltender Calle Clang

On tonight's win over Abbotsford:

Another tight game. Really good to get the win here tonight. I think over 60 minutes, we really deserve those two points, so that feels really good.

On how he bounced back from allowing a goal:

I think that comes with experience. I mean, what happened, happened. Can't really change that, so I'm just trying to look forward and get better. Felt pretty good out there today.

On what he saw from the penalty kill:

I think we did a really good job to block some shots and getting into the lanes and we had excellent sticks tonight. (Gulls assistant coach Jason Clarke) had a really good plan for us too. So, it worked out pretty good.

On the difference in the group now since November:

I think it comes with experience. We had a tough period there in October, November too. Now, we find a way to win hockey games and I think our thing right now is to be consistent and try to do those performances each and every night here, and same for me too. First couple months have been tough. I've been struggling a little bit, but right now I feel awesome and hope to continue this streak here.

On the upcoming road trip:

We're going to have a day off tomorrow. Trying to get the bodies ready to go. On Friday, it's going to be a tough weekend here with two games, and we got Milwaukee on Tuesday. So, just trying to get the body ready to go and it's going to be a fun trip.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On the win over Abbotsford:

A really solid 60 minutes of hockey. I thought that our start was very stingy. We didn't give up very much at all in the first period. It was a great response from a competitiveness perspective. From game to game, we got our directional game going and I think it opened up a bit in the second. Calle had to be the hero a couple of times, and in the end, it just turns into a gutsy effort to get a win.

On Calle Clang:

A solid effort. I'm sure we look at that shot, it's deflected, or he's got a flash screen on the moment. It's one of those plays that you look at it, they happen in the game of hockey. But when things like that happen, it's always about how you respond and I thought Calle showed incredible composure, staying on task, and getting right to the next save, so he was excellent.

On Pavol Regenda:

Maybe the most complete game that I've seen from him since he's been back. His skating was excellent, his battle level was excellent, and it was a heck of a play from (Gulls forward Andrew Agozzino) and a great shot to put us one-one on a big response goal. He was solid the whole game and that's what we expect from (Regenda).

On the penalty kill and five-for-five group:

Stingy. Limiting chances. Big time blocks. Of course, we needed our goalie to make a few great saves, but the guys are working really well as a unit right now.

On the upcoming road trip:

I'm not sure we all unpacked. Just put it back on the bus, get on to the plane and then let's go. Road trips can be great for a team, be able to spend a little bit of extra time together, meals together, travel together, and we'll find the best way to utilize it.

