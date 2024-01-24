Stars Score Seven to Storm Past Wild for 20th Win

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, skated to a 7-4 victory over the Iowa Wild on Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Arena.

Christian Kyrou opened the scoring to give Texas a 1-0 lead 3:09 into the first period after he fired a low shot into the left corner past Zane McIntyre. Then at 11:38, Curtis McKenzie snapped in a pass from behind the net by Mavrik Bourque to make it 2-0 Stars. Riley Damiani scored another insurance goal for Texas at 13:50 to make it 3-0. Damiani's seventh goal of the season led Iowa to make a goaltending change, subbing Peyton Jones in for McIntyre. Oskar Back made it 4-0 Stars at 17:32 by firing the first shot in Jones' direction past him from the slot.

Damiani scored his second goal of the night to make it 5-0 at 3:18 of the second period. Logan Stankoven made it 6-0 Texas at 4:38 by tapping a cross-crease pass from Bourque behind Jones. Kyle McDonald scored again to make it 7-0 at 15:50 by following up on a pass from McKenzie on a power play. Adam Beckman scored the first goal for Iowa at 17:23, cutting Texas' lead to 7-1.

In the third period, Iowa scored a pair of goals 1:15 apart, with Kevin Conley scoring at 9:14 before Gavin Hain shoveled one in at 10:29, to cut the deficit to four before Beckman scored his second of the night at 17:46 to close it to three. However, that was all the Wild could manage as the Stars skated away with a 7-4 victory for a split of the two-game series.

Picking up the win in goal for Texas, Remi Poirier improved his record to 12-7-2 after making 28 saves on 32 shots. McIntyre came down with the loss as Iowa's starting goaltender and fell to 3-11-3 after surrendering three goals on his first nine shots. In relief, Jones made stops on 14 of the 18 shots he faced.

The Stars return home for their next action against the Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

